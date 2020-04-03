74°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Feds working to bring stranded Americans home, Pompeo says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2020 - 4:51 pm
 
Updated April 3, 2020 - 5:04 pm

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday that he hopes to get nearly all Americans stranded in Peru home “over the next handful of days,” as part of a concerted effort to repatriate U.S. citizens stranded in countries that have shut down borders and air travel in response to the global coronavirus outbreak.

The State Department has returned 37,000 Americans from more than 69 countries in a “24/7” effort, Pompeo said during a conference call with the Review-Journal and regional newspapers. The State Department has identified some 21,000 more Americans who may need help getting home.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., worked for the return of Cheyenne Snider, the daughter of Twister Sister lead singer Dee Snider. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., contacted the State Department to win the return of Magaly Sofia Toledo-Kelly, 49, a Clark County interpreter, and her 12-year-old son Jake.

Both coordinated with the State Department.

“Our office has been communicating with State Department personnel on a daily basis,” Titus spokesman Kevin Gerson told the Review-Journal. “In these uncertain times, working with U.S. Embassies around the world to reunite our constituents with their families is a priority for us. Helping Southern Nevadans return home has been an all-hands-on-deck effort.”

On March 15, Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra announced a national state of emergency that shut down the border and international airports, leaving thousands of international tourists unable to get out of the country and appealing for help on social media.

Some Americans set up a Facebook page under the headline, “Stranded in Peru, President Trump — Where are you, Air Force One?”

As Pompeo spoke, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., announced the arrival of another group of Americans, including a New Jersey resident, who had been under a mandatory 28-day quarantine at the Pariwana Hostel in Cusco, Peru, after two guests tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Menendez had been critical of the State Department’s repatriation efforts. But in a statement, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said, “While it should have never taken this long to help evacuate our citizens, my sense is that the State Department is in a much better place to finish evacuating the thousands of Americans waiting to come home. The scope and scale of this unparalleled challenge — and the obligation we owe our fellow citizens — demands our continued attention.”

Pompeo noted the tricky logistics needed to bring home Americans from hard-to-reach places, including the high-elevation mountains in Peru where only a handful of aircraft are licensed to fly.

Foggy Bottom has a tradition of returning Americans stranded abroad, said Pompeo, who added, “What’s different here is the order of magnitude” of Americans “who have been stranded often through no fault of their own.”

Earlier in the week, Pompeo spoke to reporters about the first efforts to bring Americans home — it began on Super Bowl Sunday in Wuhan, China.

A member of the medical team emailed his colleagues, “While the whole country enjoys the game in the comfort of home or a pub, most will have no idea that a small group heads into the heart of the global outbreak with the singular focus of bringing their fellow countrymen out of hellacious conditions. No matter how it turns out, we happy few have dared greatly and given ourselves over to this worthy cause.”

Rosen provided assistance to dozens of Nevadans traveling or living abroad, including some in Peru, Honduras, Guatemala and Morocco, according to spokesman Jorge Silva, who recommended any stranded Nevadan to contact Rosen’s office and immediately sign up for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program at https://www.step.state.gov.

Titus “has already helped 13 individuals return to Las Vegas from Peru. We have helped individuals and families return to Southern Nevada from Guatemala and Ecuador, as well. Right now, our office is directly working to help over two dozen individuals return to Southern Nevada from abroad,” said Gerson, who encouraged constituents with family members abroad who need help returning home to contact the congresswoman’s office.

The State Department probably will not set a date after which the government will stop trying to repatriate Americans, but Pompeo urged those who want to come home to “be expeditious” about it because “many of these countries are not getting better, they’re becoming more challenging.”

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
5 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Clark County
5 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Clark County
2
Gov. Sisolak issues stay-at-home order, activates state National Guard
Gov. Sisolak issues stay-at-home order, activates state National Guard
3
6 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Clark County
6 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Clark County
4
Coronavirus pandemic upends Teamsters contract with North Las Vegas
Coronavirus pandemic upends Teamsters contract with North Las Vegas
5
Governor’s coronavirus task force secures large haul of medical gear
Governor’s coronavirus task force secures large haul of medical gear
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Democratic National Convention postponed - VIDEO
The Democratic National Convention was set to take place over four days in the middle of July. Democratic officials have now confirmed the convention will take place the week of Aug. 17. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson allows immediate sale of alcohol with curbside pickup - VIDEO
The city of Henderson decided Thursday evening to allow alcohol to be sold by restaurants as part of their curbside pickup service during the COVID-19 crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak signs order banning any gathering of 10 or more people - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed a new order banning any gathering of 10 or more people in Nevada in another step the state has taken to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Takeaways from the president's daily briefing on coronavirus - VIDEO
RJ Washington correspondent Debra Saunders talks about today's daily White House news conference regarding the coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 20, 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Judicial Department 5 Debate - Video
The Las Vegas Review-Journal hosts a debate between the 3 candidates running for Department 5 in Clark County District Court. Participating are Veronica M. Barisich, Terry A. Coffing and Blair Cowan Parker.
Trump cancels Las Vegas trip because of ‘coronavirus outbreak’ - VIDEO
President Donald Trump canceled planned travel to Las Vegas ‘out of an abundance of caution’ amid virus outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump signs $8.3 billion coronavirus package - VIDEO
President Trump signed a bill providing $8.3 billion in emergency funding to combat the coronavirus outbreaK, Friday, March 6, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sen. Rosen supports Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Jacky Rosen shows her support for Nevada Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench. (Sen. Jacky Rosen)
Sen. Cortez Masto shows support for Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto shows her support for senior state District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench in Nevada. (Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto)
MSNBC’s Chris Matthews resigns following series of controversies - VIDEO
The "Hardball" host announced his departure Monday night, March 2, 2020, effective immediately. The anchor recently came under fire for comparing Sen. Bernie Sanders’ victory in the Nevada caucasus to the Nazi conquest of France in 1940. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Candidates file for office in Clark County - VIDEO
Amy Klobuchar drops out of 2020 presidential race - VIDEO
On March 2, campaign officials announced Amy Klobuchar’s decision to suspend her presidential bid. The news comes on the eve of Super Tuesday and just one day after Pete Buttigieg also announced his decision to depart from the race. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Activist shouts warnings at Nevada Democratic chairman's home - VIDEO
A Southern California activist and supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders spent nearly an hour shouting warnings and condemnations of the Democratic Party through a megaphone at the home of Nevada Democratic Party Chairman William McCurdy II on the eve of last week’s presidential caucuses, prompting him to call the police. (Maria Estrada)
The Nevada caucus in photos
Best shots from the Review-Journal photo staff's coverage of the Nevada Caucus, Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Bernie Sanders announces his Nevada caucus win to supporters in Texas
At a rally in San Antonio, Texas, Bernie Sanders announces winning the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Joe Biden addresses supporters in Las Vegas
Joe Biden energizes a crowd of supporters at the IBEW Hall in Las Vegas after the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Tweet highlights from the 2020 Nevada Democratic caucus
Confusion, flaring tempers and misinformed volunteers highlighted Review-Journal tweets during the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Voters comment on Nevada Democratic caucus - VIDEO
Nevada caucusgoers comment on the process from locations across the Las Vegas Valley, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doolittle Community Center hosts caucuses - VIDEO
The Doolittle Community Center hosted six precincts in one room for the Nevada Democratic caucuses, and voters engaged in debate and discussion about who to lead each precinct, Feb. 22, 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Oasis High School has wait for caucus check-in - VIDEO
James Strange has been waiting in line to caucus for the first time for 45 minutes and some said they have been waiting for an hour at Desert Oasis High School for the Nevada Democratic caucuses. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Conservative guru encourages Republicans to vote in Democratic caucuses - VIDEO
Republican activist Chuck Muth encourages his fellow GOP members to change party affiliation for a day to elect Bernie Sanders. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Nevada Congresswoman Susie Lee at Desert Oasis High School - VIDEO
Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., stopped by the Nevada Democratic caucus at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caucus day in Summerlin - VIDEO
Out-of-state caucus observer Ken Valz speaks about the Nevada Democratic caucuses at Palo Verde High School, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doors open for Nevada Democratic caucuses - VIDEO
Caucusgoers are lining up Saturday morning to take part in the Nevada Democratic caucuses across the state (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caucus day at East Last Vegas Community Center - VIDEO
Registration begins at the East Las Vegas Community Center for the Nevada Democratic caucuses, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
It’s caucus day in Nevada - VIDEO
Democrats will gather at over 250 locations across the state to declare their presidential preferences in the Nevada caucuses, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic caucus-goers lined up to register at Liberty High - VIDEO
Democratic caucus-goers lined up to register at Liberty High in Henderson, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren holds rally with Julian Castro
Elizabeth Warren held her Get Out the Caucus Block Party with Secretary Julián Castro at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater.
Trump caps western swing with campaign rally in Las Vegas
President Trump speaks to an enthusiastic crowd of thousands gathered at the Las Vegas Convention Center during a tour across the western United States.
Anti-Trump Protestors at LVCC Rally - Video
President Trump speaks at a Keep America Great rally as a small group of protesters gather outside the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Thousands gather for Trump rally
Thousands showed up for President Donald Trump’s rally Friday morning, forming a line that stretched nearly a quarter mile around the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Trump supporters camp outside the Las Vegas Convention Center
Trump supporters camp outside the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, where President Trump will held a rally on Friday in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
President Trump lands in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Donald Trump landed in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, as part of a four-day western state swing. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic candidates Elizabeth Warren and Tom Steyer talk pay for child care workers - Video
Elizabeth Warren and Tom Steyer talk to care in action about the importance of Medicare for All, paid leave and child care. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus and Early Voting - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus discussion with Steve Sebelius about the Nevada Caucus and early voting.
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus Discussion with Steve Sebelius. Join us as we discuss the Nevada Caucus process.
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yvanna Cancela Speaks on Supporting Biden - Video
The RJ Politics podcast crew sits down with Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela to discuss why she is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.
Tom Steyer on Donald Trump and the economy - Video
Tom Steyer joins the RJ Politics podcast to talk about his campaign presence in Nevada and how he plans to take Trump on when talking about the economy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Council Votes On Homeless Ordinance - Video
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday will discuss expanding on a controversial camping and sleeping ban aimed at deterring the homeless from bivouacking on city streets to include hours when public sidewalks are being cleaned.
THE LATEST
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, seen in 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Environmental groups urge delay in rules changes
By / RJ

Environmental groups say the Interior Department is using chaos created by the coronavirus outbreak to push through critical decisions on threatened species without public input, a charge dismissed by the Trump administration.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signs his first executive order calling for a task force to address s ...
Sisolak planning steep budget cuts
By / RJ

Anticipating a significant strain on state budgets caused by the new coronavirus, Gov. Steve Sisolak is telling state agencies to start planning for significant cuts.

In an April 1, 2020, photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy an ...
‘Flatten the curve’: Dr. Fauci’s face will soon be on a bobblehead
By Carrie Antlfinger The Associated Press

The creation from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee features Dr. Anthony Fauci wearing a suit as he makes a motion showing how the nation needs to “flatten the curve” in the coronavirus pandemic.

Staff Sgt. Jennifer Nunes, a health care specialist assigned to the Northern Nevada Medical Det ...
Lawmakers urge help for rural hospitals
By / RJ

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is urging the Trump administration to provide additional help for rural hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Read More