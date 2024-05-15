How much money have Las Vegas mayoral candidates raised?
While filing to run for mayor of city of Las Vegas is a fairly inexpensive $100, keeping a campaign and candidate afloat has traditionally required more spending, meaning substantial fundraising in most cases.
A total of 15 candidates threw their hat in the race to replace Mayor Carolyn Goodman who is out of term limits.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal compiled how much each hopeful raised as is required to be disclosed by the Nevada Secretary of State’s office.
The filings are due on a quarterly and yearly basis and the last one accounts for fundraising through March.
Shelley Berkley
Former U.S. Rep. Shelley Berkley raised more than $1.4 million from 2023 through March, and her campaign had nearly $1.1 million in its coffers.
Victoria Seaman
Councilwoman Victoria Seaman raised just over $900,000 from 2023 through the first quarter of 2024. Her campaign had nearly $800,000 available as of March 31.
Cedric Crear
Councilman Cedric Crear’s campaign reported raising more than $180,000 in 2024 and having just over $300,000 on hand as of March 31.
Donna Miller
Businesswoman and veteran nurse Donna Miller had raised about $174,000 since 2023 and had about $115,000 left after the first quarter.
Tera Anderson
Tera Anderson, a businesswoman with experience in land and economic development, had raised about $185,000 since 2023. Her campaign had nearly $52,000 on hand as of April 1.
Kara Jenkins
Kara Jenkins, the administrator for the Nevada Equal Rights Commission who’s served under the last three governors, raised nearly $70,000 beginning in 2023. As of April 1, her campaign had $17,844 in its coffers.
Deb Peck
Las Vegas businesswoman Deb Peck raised nearly $50,000 starting in 2023. She had just over $9,000 left as of April 1.
Dock Walls
William “Dock” Walls, who has experience in local government, raised about $34,000 in the first quarter of 2024, with $4,576.77 on hand as of April 1.
Kola Akingbade
Kola Akingbade reported raising about $33,000, with $2,667 left after the first quarter of 2024.
Irina Hansen
Salon and spa business owner Irina Hansen reported raising nearly $20,000 since 2023, and reported having no money left after the first quarter of this year.
Lynn Baird
Retired public servant Lynn Baird, who worked for decades for Nevada’s employment division, reported raising $1,100 and had about just as much left through March.
Rounding out the list
Eric Medlin raised $400; Daniel Chapman raised $100; Michael Pacino didn’t raise a dime, and Janiecia Fernandez didn’t file a financial disclosure.
Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.