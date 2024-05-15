How much money have Las Vegas mayoral candidates raised?

While filing to run for mayor of city of Las Vegas is a fairly inexpensive $100, keeping a campaign and candidate afloat has traditionally required more spending, meaning substantial fundraising in most cases.

What to know about Nevada’s heated GOP primary in Lee’s district

Biden and Trump agree on debates in June and September

SAUNDERS: There are no heroes in pro-Hamas activism — especially at colleges

Ward 2 City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman speaks to a crowd during an event about human trafficking at City Hall on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Councilman Cedric Crear speaks during Metro's Fiscal Affairs Committee meeting at the headquarters building on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

FILE - In this March 18, 2014 file photo, voters cast their ballots in Hinsdale, Ill. Illinois is set to receive $13.9 million in federal funds after Russian hackers breached the state's voter registration systems ahead of the 2016 election. Illinois plans to use the money to enhance its cybersecurity practices and to train local election officials. Elections officials had initially hoped to use the funds to replace decades-old voting machines. But state and federal requirements say the money must be used primarily on preventing a repeat of 2016. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

While filing to run for mayor of city of Las Vegas is a fairly inexpensive $100, keeping a campaign and candidate afloat has traditionally required much more spending, meaning substantial fundraising in most cases.

A total of 15 candidates threw their hat in the race to replace Mayor Carolyn Goodman who is out of term limits.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal compiled how much each hopeful raised as is required to be disclosed by the Nevada Secretary of State’s office.

The filings are due on a quarterly and yearly basis and the last one accounts for fundraising through March.

Shelley Berkley

Former U.S. Rep. Shelley Berkley raised more than $1.4 million from 2023 through March, and her campaign had nearly $1.1 million in its coffers.

Victoria Seaman

Councilwoman Victoria Seaman raised just over $900,000 from 2023 through the first quarter of 2024. Her campaign had nearly $800,000 available as of March 31.

Cedric Crear

Councilman Cedric Crear’s campaign reported raising more than $180,000 in 2024 and having just over $300,000 on hand as of March 31.

Donna Miller

Businesswoman and veteran nurse Donna Miller had raised about $174,000 since 2023 and had about $115,000 left after the first quarter.

Tera Anderson

Tera Anderson, a businesswoman with experience in land and economic development, had raised about $185,000 since 2023. Her campaign had nearly $52,000 on hand as of April 1.

Kara Jenkins

Kara Jenkins, the administrator for the Nevada Equal Rights Commission who’s served under the last three governors, raised nearly $70,000 beginning in 2023. As of April 1, her campaign had $17,844 in its coffers.

Deb Peck

Las Vegas businesswoman Deb Peck raised nearly $50,000 starting in 2023. She had just over $9,000 left as of April 1.

Dock Walls

William “Dock” Walls, who has experience in local government, raised about $34,000 in the first quarter of 2024, with $4,576.77 on hand as of April 1.

Kola Akingbade

Kola Akingbade reported raising about $33,000, with $2,667 left after the first quarter of 2024.

Irina Hansen

Salon and spa business owner Irina Hansen reported raising nearly $20,000 since 2023, and reported having no money left after the first quarter of this year.

Lynn Baird

Retired public servant Lynn Baird, who worked for decades for Nevada’s employment division, reported raising $1,100 and had about just as much left through March.

Rounding out the list

Eric Medlin raised $400; Daniel Chapman raised $100; Michael Pacino didn’t raise a dime, and Janiecia Fernandez didn’t file a financial disclosure.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.