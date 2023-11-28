Assemblywoman announces bid for Las Vegas City Council

Assemblywoman Shondra Summers-Armstrong announced Tuesday that she will run to replace Councilman Cedric Crear.

Assemblywoman Shondra Summers-Armstrong speaks at a press conference on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Nevada lawmaker is running for a seat on the Las Vegas City Council.

Assemblywoman Shondra Summers-Armstrong announced Tuesday that she will run to replace Councilman Cedric Crear, who is vacating his seat to run for mayor.

Crear represents Ward 5, which encompasses the Historic Westside.

“This is my neighborhood and my neighbors,” Summers-Armstrong wrote in a statement. “And there is no one better equipped to recognize and address the unique challenges Ward 5 faces.”

Summers-Armstrong wrote that her background as a small-business owner, public employee and activist gives her a unique perspective.

She was elected to the Nevada Legislature in 2020.

Summers-Armstrong was a veteran chief steward of the Regional Transportation Commission and has served as an SEIU Local 1107 executive board member.

She is the second Nevada lawmaker to announce an intention to step down from the Legislature to replace Crear, who is vying to replace Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman in a crowded field.

Assemblyman Cameron “C.H.” Miller resigned from the Assembly last month because he was moving away from his North Las Vegas district. A party spokesperson confirmed that he intends to run for Las Vegas City Council.

The 10-day candidacy filing period opens in March.

