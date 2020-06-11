106°F
Fiore stands by comments, but apologizes to anyone who was offended

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 11, 2020 - 11:18 am
 
Updated June 11, 2020 - 4:26 pm

Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore on Thursday during a news conference apologized for offending anyone by using “racially charged” comments over the weekend.

Fiore is facing a recall effort, and fellow Councilman Cedric Crear called for her to lose the title of “mayor pro tem,” in the latest signs of fallout those comments.

Three members of “Expel Michele,” a committee seeking to remove Fiore from public office, submitted a notice of intent to circulate a recall petition with City Clerk LuAnn Holmes’ office on Thursday.

“We don’t feel she represents our community any longer,” said Molly Taylor, one of the recall organizers and a 19-year resident of Centennial Hills. “That is not the voice that any of us share.”

Taylor, who did not vote for Fiore in 2017, said she was part of a group who has been closely watching her as a city lawmaker and grown upset over decisions on land use, most recently the plan to construct an event center at Floyd Lamb Park, where Taylor said people walk their dogs and enjoy the peace.

But remarks that Fiore is said to have made opposing affirmative action during a Clark County Republican convention on Saturday were “the last straw,” Taylor said.

Crear asks Goodman to take action

In a letter to Mayor Carolyn Goodman on Thursday, Crear condemned the statements as “racist and inflammatory,” saying that there was no place “for this type of divisiveness, especially from a person in a leadership position.”

Crear — the council’s only black member — said Fiore’s comments “were totally repugnant, and spit in the face of all black persons.”

“There is no excuse for this kind of bigotry in our country,” Crear wrote.

“There has been outrage from our community regarding the statements that Michele has made, and I just can’t sit back and let that go unfiltered,” Crear said by phone. “There really has to be some consequence to insensitive and derogatory actions.”

Noting that a recording from the GOP event has yet to surface — the party said it did not record the convention — Crear said multiple witnesses have recalled Fiore saying, “I am a white woman and I should not lose my job because of their black asses,” in a remark about her opposition to affirmative action.

Two people who were at the event have told the Review-Journal that they recalled her comment similarly, but Niger Innis, a black conservative activist, denied that the comment was racist. Innis said the context was to push for policy neutral in gender and race and that character and qualifications should matter.

Richard MacLean, the party’s chief of staff, said Monday he estimated the county party had received more than 100 calls expressing dismay over the comments, including that “white lives matter.” Yet Innis said Fiore also said black, blue, Hispanic, Asian and all lives mattered.

‘Beating white people up’

The controversy comes at a time when protests are being held nationwide, including in Las Vegas, to condemn police brutality and systemic racism in response to the killing of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

And Crear wrote that “the timing makes the comments even more reprehensible.”

He also told Goodman that he took offense to Fiore’s statement during a June 3 council meeting, where he said Fiore “insisted on injecting her thoughts about the recent demonstrations, saying that ‘protesting does not give you the right of beating white people up.’ ”

The implication, he wrote, is that white people were being singled out by black people and being attacked based on the color of their skin, which he said is “beyond irresponsible” and “biased.”

“Your First Amendment right doesn’t include looting, hurting our police, shooting our police, beating white people up, or anyone else,” Fiore said, according to video from that meeting. “Your First Amendment right is your freedom of speech, not a freedom to be a criminal.”

Fiore, who said Wednesday that her First Amendment rights were “under attack,” said she planned to speak to reporters about the controversy at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Meanwhile, Goodman said in a tweet that she had received Crear’s letter and was “considering all the information related to this situation” and “taking this very seriously,” citing the state Republican Party’s investigation into Fiore’s remarks.

“Every member of the City Council is very important to me and the city of Las Vegas,” Goodman said in the statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

