Nevada AG asks public to report ‘price gouging’ due to coronavirus

As people buy out local stores’ supplies of food, water and toilet paper, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is warning customers to keep an eye out for unusually high prices.

“We are cautioning all Nevadans to be aware of unusually high prices for consumer goods such as hand sanitizer and protective masks due to #COVD19,” Ford said in a tweet on Sunday.

He encouraged anyone who sees “price gouging” to call the state attorney general’s office at 775-684-1100 or to report it online.

