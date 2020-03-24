2 more COVID-19 deaths in Clark County; cases in Nevada up to 306

Two more people in Clark County have died of COVID-19, bringing the overall total in the county and in the state to six.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The deaths were of a man in his 70s and a woman in her 50s, both with underlying medical conditions, the Southern Nevada Health District announced Tuesday evening.

The district also announced an additional 37 cases, bringing the total in Nevada’s most populous county to 249. Washoe County on Tuesday evening reported six more cases, for a total of 50.

Earlier Tuesday, the state of Nevada had reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, which increased the total in the state to 278. It’s unclear to what extent the statewide figure, posted on the state’s nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website, included the new county cases.

However, reporting from individual health districts and counties put the state total at 306 as of Tuesday.

The statewide positive cases are drawn from tests for the coronavirus performed on 4,232 people, it said. About 7 percent of all those tested have tested positive.

Clark County has seen the majority of the cases, with four deaths previously attributed to COVID-19

Elsewhere in Nevada, state health officials have cleared a Beatty resident from self-isolation who had tested positive for COVID-19. The man, in his 60s, self-quarantined at home. Investigators from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management were unable to identify his exact source of exposure.

