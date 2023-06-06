Lombardo expected to tell Legislature: Come on back!

Gov. Joe Lombardo is expected to convene the Legislature into its 34th special session to take up issues that didn’t pass in the regular session.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks at the old Assembly Chambers in Carson City on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Gov. Joe Lombardo is expected to issue a proclamation Tuesday calling the Legislature into its 34th special session to address issues that went by the wayside before Monday’s midnight deadline.

Expected on the agenda: passing a budget for capital projects around the state for the next two years. Lombardo may also ask the Legislature to consider items he requested during the regular session but did not get.

What may not be on the agenda? The public financing portion for the Oakland A’s stadium, which Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager told KLAS-TV Channel 8 late last night would not be considered in the special session.

While we’re waiting, here are a few things to know about special sessions in Nevada:

— The governor calls the tune: Under Article 5, Section 9 of the state constitution, the governor calls the Legislature into special session by issuing a proclamation, which specifies exactly what lawmakers may discuss. Unlike regular sessions, when they can introduce bills on any subject, in special sessions, they can consider only those issues that the governor brings to their attention. This means the governor has more power than he does during regular sessions.

But it’s important to note that while the governor may set the agenda, he cannot force lawmakers to vote a certain way on the items listed on that agenda. They are free to vote down any of his suggested bills.

— The clock is ticking: Much like regular sessions, special sessions have a time limit: 20 consecutive days, including the day on which they start. Lawmakers must hold the final adjournment no later than midnight Pacific time on the 20th day, and they are specifically prohibited from employing “any device, pretense or fiction that adjusts, evades or ignores this measure of time.”

Notably, the governor in his proclamation may not limit the Legislature’s time in special session to anything less than the 20-day limit, which doesn’t apply to special sessions called for impeachment or the expulsion of a member of the Legislature. The governor can, however, extend the session with a subsequent proclamation and bring additional items to the agenda during a special session.

Most special sessions that take place following regular sessions last only one or two days at most.

— Oh, and by the way: There is another procedure for calling special sessions, found in Article 4, Section 2A of the state constitution, in which the Legislature may call itself into special session with a petition signed by two-thirds of its members. Notably, this kind of special session takes precedence over a special session called by the governor, although these sessions are also limited to 20 days.

It’s really a moot point, however: While the Assembly enjoys a two-thirds Democratic supermajority, Democrats are one vote shy in the state Senate. And it was that lack of a two-thirds supermajority that killed the capital projects budget in the first place, triggering the need for this special session.

