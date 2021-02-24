A new $6 million vaccine appointment system debuts this week

Registering for an appointment should be easier under the new system.

Paramedic Craig Johnson draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in preparation for Guardian Elite Medical Services vaccine clinic on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. The ambulance company offered the shots for their workforce. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Nevada’s new $6 million vaccine management and appointment system has debuted in Clark County for eligible Nevadans.

People making appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine to be administered at the Southern Nevada Health District’s headquarters on Decatur Boulevard are among the first to use the new system, agency chief information officer Jason Frame said last week.

The program went live online on Monday, and the first person “actually showed up on site” on Tuesday, said Julia Peek with the state’s Department of Health and Human Services. State leaders wanted a system that was easy for people to use; she thinks they’ve found one that helps Nevadans book appointments, complete paperwork and receive reminders.

“They don’t necessarily want to know how the sausage is made, for lack of a better phrase, but they want to enjoy the sausage,” Peek said.

Nevadans can search the system for available appointments and directly register for their first or second dose. Anyone unable to find an appointment in the system will be able to leave their name and contact information on a wait list, Frame said.

The cloud-based vaccination management system was built by technology services company MTX Group. Salesforce, the same company that Nevada purchased its contact tracing software from last year, is a partner on the project.

The state’s contract with the appointment system runs through June 2022, and will cost a little more than $6 million, according to Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman Shannon Litz. The program will help local health departments maintain site and event schedules, manage inventory and handle “flow-through of vaccinations,” she said.

Having a statewide system will also make it easier for workers at the state’s new vaccination call center to help Nevadans book appointments if they are having difficulties using web portals.

“Currently multiple systems are being used to deliver vaccines and this statewide solution will streamline vaccine management efforts and allow local jurisdictions and the State to report more efficiently,” Litz wrote in an email, adding that “some providers will continue to use their existing appointment systems.”

Launching the system at the relatively small vaccination site at the health district, where only a few hundred doses are administered each week, will give officials time to work out any bugs, Frame said.

The county’s mass vaccination sites at the Cashman Center and Las Vegas Convention Center should be using it by early March. So will smaller sites operated by local cities and the health district’s temporary pop-up clinics.

“Having all of these groups in one centralized system, it will allow a patient to find an event without going to multiple websites to find an appointment,” Frame said.

The system is already in use in Arizona, Utah, Chicago and New York City, Frame said.

“New York City is much bigger than Las Vegas, so we are comfortable it will handle the load that we put to it,” he said. “It will have pretty much infinite scalability.”

Frame said the new system will eventually be used for more than just the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We looked at this as not a one-time fix but a long term move away from what we currently have,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.