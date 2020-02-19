Caucus countdown: Debate underway, demonstrations outside Paris Las Vegas

It’s Wednesday, three days until the Nevada caucuses. Here’s what the candidates are up to and the latest news from our political team.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks during a Care in Action Domestic Worker meeting in the Chairman's Ballroom at MGM Grand on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders during a Get Out the Early Vote Rally at the UNLV Academic Mall in Las Vegas Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The ninth Democratic presidential primary debate is underway at Paris Las Vegas.

The two-hour debate is being hosted by NBC News, MSNBC, Noticias Telemundo and The Nevada Independent and will be broadcast at 6 p.m.

Supporters of Joe Biden have gathered outside Paris Las Vegas. Republican groups also were expected to gather on the Strip.

Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren will take part in the debate, which will have five moderators: NBC’s Lester Holt, Chuck Todd and Hallie Jackson, Telemundo’s Vanessa Hauc and Jon Ralston of The Nevada Independent.

Follow the RJ’s Steve Sebelius (@SteveSebelius), Rory Appleton (@RoryDoesPhonics) and Debra J. Saunders (@debrajsaunders) on Twitter for live debate analysis and reaction.

News from today

— More than 70,000 Democrats participated in the Nevada State Democratic Party’s first-ever early caucuses from Saturday through Tuesday, according to a party statement released Wednesday. In 2016, 84,000 votes were cast in the state’s one-day caucus.

— The Republican National Committee will pay for a mobile billboard touting President Donald Trump’s accomplishments and attacking the Democrats’ nominating process to roam the Strip Wednesday night during the Democratic presidential primary debate.

— In an effort to avoid an Iowa-like debacle, the Nevada State Democratic Party will use a “caucus calculator” to count voters and determine delegates in Saturday’s caucuses. The RJ’s Rory Appleton got a look at the technology Tuesday night.

President Trump

Trump is scheduled to speak Thursday at a graduation ceremony for Hope for Prisoners, a local program aimed at helping ex-inmates re-enter society, at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters.

On Friday, Trump will hold a campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center at noon. Here’s how to request tickets.

Democratic candidate appearances

Be aware candidates have ever-changing schedules and can cancel or reschedule at the last minute. Here’s what we know now:

5 p.m.: Joe Biden is scheduled to take part in a CNN Town Hall at the Sahara Las Vegas.

5:30 p.m. Tom Steyer will appear at an Amnesty International Forum on asylum and immigration at CSN North Las Vegas.

6 p.m.: Elizabeth Warren is scheduled to take part in the CNN Town Hall.

You might have missed….

— Bloomberg was a late qualifier for the debate after a DNC rule change, but he will not be eligible to win any delegates in Nevada.

Go to our Election 2020 page for all our caucus and election coverage. On Saturday, we’ll have live coverage of caucus voting from multiple locations.