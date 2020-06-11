Clark County records 185 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

Clark County recorded 185 new cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths over the preceding day, according to data posted Thursday by the Southern Nevada Health District.

Members of the National Guard assist the UNLV School of Medicine with administering COVID-19 tests in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The new cases pushed the county’s total to 8,100 and the fatalities brought the death toll to 375, according to the data posted on the district’s coronavirus web page.

The district estimates that 6,226 of those who have contracted the disease have recovered.

The number of new cases was well above the daily average of just over 141 for the preceding week, while the deaths were above the daily average of six during the period.

Despite the jump in daily cases and deaths, the hospitalization rate, considered by public health experts a better bellwether of the direction of the outbreak in the county, continued to slide lower. The number of those hospitalized divided by those with confirmed COVID-19 cases, stood at 16.96 percent as of Thursday’s report and has consistently trended downward since peaking at 27.50 percent on April 10.

An update from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services was expected shortly. As of late Wednesday, the agency had reported 10,164 cases and 448 deaths from the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

