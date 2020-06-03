Clark County records 78 new COVID-19 cases, 9 additional deaths

Clark County recorded 78 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths in the preceding day, according to data posted Wednesday by the Southern Nevada Health District.

Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck demonstrates a Clark County/University Medical Center drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility with Clark County School District Registered Nurse Megan Ryan in the parking garage at The Orleans Las Vegas Monday, May 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The number of new cases was slightly below the daily average of just over 82 in the preceding week, while the number of fatalities was well above the average of two during the period, according to the data posted on the district’s coronavirus web page.

Public health experts redistribute cases after initially reporting them to better reflect when they occurred, so the numbers reported daily often don’t match the district’s revised totals.

A supplemental report from the district detailing recoveries and hospitalizations was not immediately available.

The state was expected to update its figures shortly. As of last Tuesday, authorities had reported 8,830 cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus and 420 deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.