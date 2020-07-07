Court hearing begins for gig worker class-action lawsuit — WATCH LIVE

The hearing is to determine whether Nevada’s employment office should be forced to pay benefits to claimants under the federal provision known as the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

Some PUA filers protest their plight on Friday, June 12, 2020, in front of the Grant Sawyer State Office Building along E. Washington Avenue. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is heading to court Tuesday morning over a provision of the CARES Act allowing independent contractors, self-employed workers and gig workers to receive unemployment insurance benefits.

The hearing is to determine whether Nevada’s employment office should be forced to pay benefits to claimants under the federal provision known as the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

The move comes after Reno-based law firm Thierman Buck filed a class-action lawsuit in June on behalf of gig workers, who have criticized the department for its failure to pay benefits in a timely manner.

The hearing starts at 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.