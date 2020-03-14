Gov. Sisolak announces coronavirus advisory team

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Saturday announced the team of medical experts tasked with helping the state navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A press release from the governor’s office says that the five-member that includes the state’s chief medical officer as well as public health professionals from UNR, UNLV and Nevada hospitals will provide “expert assessments and recommendations on steps the State of Nevada can take to better mitigate and contain COVID-19.”

That team is made up of:

— Dr. Ihsan Azzam, Chief Medical Officer, State of Nevada

— Dr. Trudy Larson, Dean, School of Community Health Sciences, UNR

— Dr. Brian Labus, Assistant Professor, School of Public Health, UNLV

— Dr. Paul Sierzenski, Chief Medical Officer, Acute Care Division, Renown Health System

— Dr. Shadaba Asad, Director, Infection Disease, UMC

“Dr. Azzam and this medical advisory team represent some of the brightest and most well-respected medical professionals in the State,” Sisolak said in a statement. “In this rapidly developing situation, it is critical that we turn to those with expertise in infection control and public health to guide our decision-making, and I have full confidence that we’ve assembled the right team for the job.”

Sisolak created the advisory team when he issued a state of emergency on Thursday in response to the growing number of cases of COVID-19 in Nevada. There are 20 cases of the new coronavirus in Nevada as of Friday.

