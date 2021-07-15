Nevada adds more than 900 new coronavirus cases, double-digit deaths

The 938 new cases and more deaths were accompanied by another rise in the state’s COVID-19 test positivity rate.

Nursing student Stephanie Soiberg prepares to give a COVID-19 vaccine during a UNLV Medicine clinic in the Student Union at UNLV in Las Vegas, Jan. 22, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada on Thursday reported more than 900 new coronavirus cases and 15 deaths over the preceding day, extending the recent rapid increases in most of the state’s major COVID-19 metrics.

The 938 new cases pushed the state’s case total to 342,230, while the death toll grew to 5,752. The two-week moving average of new COVID-19 cases increased to 512 per day, up from the 482 reported on Wednesday. The average has been climbing steadily since it reached a recent low of 133 on June 10, state data show.

The 15 deaths reported on Thursday were five times greater than the two-week moving average, which stayed at three per day. It was the biggest one-day total of fatalities reported by the state since it recorded 22 on April 23. Deaths have remained relatively flat in recent weeks, bucking the trend of the state’s other leading metrics.

Thursday’s update also showed the state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, continuing its recent surge, jumping 0.5 percentage points to 10.9 percent. The rate, which exceeded the 8 percent threshold for the first time since late February, has been increasing since it hit a recent low of 3.3 percent on June 9.

The number is now more than double 5.0 percent, the benchmark recommended by the World Health Organization to restrict the spread of the virus.

State and county health agencies often redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state data also showed that 771 people with either confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized in the state, a decrease of nine from Wednesday.

Much of the recent increases in cases, hospitalizations and the positivity rate has been fueled by the more-contagious delta coronavirus variant, especially in Clark County.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported 886 new cases in the county on Thursday, bringing the local cumulative case total to 267,734. It also reported 13 of the state’s deaths, bringing the number of deaths in the county to 4,558.

The county’s 14-day positivity rate also climbed from 11.8 percent to 12.3 percent.

County numbers are reflected in the statewide totals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.