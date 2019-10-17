Nevada cracking down on marijuana businesses

Nevada inspectors are conducting spot checks of marijuana businesses after tainted products made their way to store shelves.

CARSON CITY — Nevada officials have begun to crack down on marijuana businesses amid allegations of possible corruption and lax regulation in the state’s young but lucrative industry.

This week, members of a newly-created special task force have conducted unannounced spot inspections at several of the state’s licensed marijuana testing laboratories. Those inspections follow allegations of marijuana testing manipulation and concerns over how cannabis products with unsafe levels of mold, yeast and other microbials were able to pass inspection and make it to the retail market in recent months.

And with federal charges levied last week accusing foreign nationals of trying to buy political influence in order to enter the Nevada’s marijuana industry, the state’s Department of Taxation also announced Thursday that it was putting an indefinite freeze on the sale and transfer of marijuana business licenses based on recommendations from the task force.

“Based on the recommendation, the department will not process any existing or new applications for these regulatory activities while this extended review is in place with the goal of ensuring a more thorough and appropriate vetting process within the industry,” the state said in a statement Thursday.

The state announced last month that it would investigate the labs after two separate health advisories were issued for multiple batches of marijuana product that were sold in dispensaries but later found to have unsafe levels of mold, yeast and other microbials.

The governor’s office declined Thursday to comment on the inspections.

Randy Gardner, a managing member for Certified Ag Lab in Sparks, confirmed that investigators had been to his lab Wednesday and again Thursday collecting samples of marijuana products for further testing.

“They just wanted a couple samples,” Gardner said Thursday, adding that he believes the state has “every right” to conduct the inspections to ensure consistency and compliance from the businesses that are meant to act as the watchdog for the state’s marijuana industry.

“They’ve been very polite, very nice. It’s not confrontational at all. Their just doing their job,” Gardner said.

The creation of the new task force was triggered by federal indictment last week that charged four men in a scheme to enter Nevada’s marijuana industry with $1 million provided by an unnamed Russian businessman and hiding the foreign investor’s involvement due to his “Russian roots and current political paranoia about it.”

One of the men charged in the indictment made donations to Adam Laxalt and Wes Duncan, Republicans who ran unsuccessfully for governor and attorney general last year, respectively, with funds from the Russian investor. The campaigns for the two candidates said they would return the money.

The indictment said that the men knew they missed the September 2018 deadline to apply for a business license, “unless we change the rules” by electing a candidate to state office who might “green light” their effort.

Marijuana companies selling off their state licenses has been a hot market in Nevada retail cannabis industry that saw $640 million in sales in fiscal year 2019. Four cannabis businesses were sold in the the second half of 2018 for between $40 million and $290 million.

Gov. Steve Sisolak has also been critical of recent issues that have cropped up in the state’s still growing marijuana industry, including allegations of manipulated product testing, lawsuits over the state’s licensing process and illegal sales to minors.

