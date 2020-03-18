Nevada DMV offices, call centers temporarily closed

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles offices across the state are closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nevada's Department of Motor Vehicle offices are closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles offices across the state are closed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The department shut down the office and call center to mitigate the possible spread of the new coronavirus among state employees, their families and the public.

“We know many of our customers are facing deadlines to obtain a driver’s license, vehicle registration or other time-sensitive documents, but the health and safety of our communities must come first,” DMV Director Julie Butler said. “We will be releasing further guidance for customers as soon as possible.”

Nevada residents are urged to utilize the DMV’s online services and kiosks.

Online transactions include:

— Vehicle registration renewals, which also can be completed at kiosks.

— Registration of vehicles purchased from a Nevada dealer.

— Registration cancellation.

— Insurance verification and reinstatement.

— Driver history printouts.

— Duplicate driver’s licenses and registration decals.

See DMV Online Services (dmvnv.com) for a complete list.

“We appreciate your patience and continued support as we navigate through this unprecedented situation,” Butler said. “The DMV and our staff send wishes for everyone’s health and safety.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.