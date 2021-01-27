Nevada establishes call center to answer residents’ vaccine questions

The state says the call center will be available 12 hours per day, seven days per week to help residents understand the vaccination process in their county.

A pre-loaded shot and record card as some of the first veterans locally get their COVID-19 vaccine shots at the VA Southern Nevada Health Care System on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The State of Nevada has set up a call center to help answer residents’ questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents who have questions are asked to call 800-401-0946.

The state says the call center will be available 12 hours per day, seven days per week to help residents understand the vaccination process in their county.

The Review-Journal also is answering readers’ questions about vaccines. Questions can be submitted to vaccinequestions@reviewjournal.com.