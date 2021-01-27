Nevada establishes call center to answer residents’ vaccine questions
The State of Nevada has set up a call center to help answer residents’ questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Residents who have questions are asked to call 800-401-0946.
The state says the call center will be available 12 hours per day, seven days per week to help residents understand the vaccination process in their county.
The Review-Journal also is answering readers’ questions about vaccines. Questions can be submitted to vaccinequestions@reviewjournal.com.