CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nevada

Nevada establishes call center to answer residents’ vaccine questions

Las Vegas Review-Journal staff
January 27, 2021 - 12:48 pm
 
A pre-loaded shot and record card as some of the first veterans locally get their COVID-19 vacc ...
A pre-loaded shot and record card as some of the first veterans locally get their COVID-19 vaccine shots at the VA Southern Nevada Health Care System on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The State of Nevada has set up a call center to help answer residents’ questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents who have questions are asked to call 800-401-0946.

The state says the call center will be available 12 hours per day, seven days per week to help residents understand the vaccination process in their county.

The Review-Journal also is answering readers’ questions about vaccines. Questions can be submitted to vaccinequestions@reviewjournal.com.

