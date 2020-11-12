Nevada reports 1,469 new coronavirus cases plus 3 more deaths

Nevada on Thursday reported 1,469 new coronavirus cases, along with three additional deaths, according to the Department of Corrections.

Nevada on Thursday reported 1,469 new coronavirus cases along with three additional deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The updated figures posted to the department’s website raised totals in the state to 114,880 cases and 1,880 deaths.

With the exception of Monday, Nevada has reported more than 1,000 cases every day for the past nine days, according to state data. Prior to Oct. 24, there was a nearly two-month span during which the state did not report more than 1,000 new cases.

Daily case reports have been climbing since mid-September, when the state’s positivity rate also began increasing. The rate, which is calculated by the Review-Journal as the number of total cases divided by the people who have been tested, reached 13.28 percent on Thursday, an increase of 0.08 percentage points.

The number of deaths in the state did not increase at the same time, but death totals tend to lag a month or more behind new cases. However, the first week of November saw a dramatic increase from the previous week with 73 total deaths — the most since 79 deaths were reported the week of Sept. 13 to Sept. 19.

Both county and state health districts redistribute data on new cases and total fatalities after their daily reports in an attempt to show when someone died or started showing symptoms, as some cases come from delayed reporting.

The health department calculates a positivity rate over a two-week period, and it reached 14.3 percent on Thursday, a 0.5 percentage point increase. The department began reporting the rate in mid-October, when it stood at less than 10 percent.

The rate is calculated using total “testing encounters,” which usually produces lower percentages than the Review-Journal’s cumulative rate because the figure includes people who received multiple tests at different points during the pandemic.

Clark County on Thursday reported 974 additional cases, and three new fatalities.

The updated figures posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s website rose totals in the county to 91,859 cases and 1,593 deaths.

