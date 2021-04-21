70°F
Nevada to resume prisoner visits on May 1 after year-plus suspension

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 21, 2021 - 9:05 am
 
Prison cell bars (Thinkstock)
The Nevada Department of Corrections will resume prison visits starting next month, officials said.

Visitations will begin on May 1, more than a year after they were canceled in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement from the department posted to Facebook on Tuesday.

Visitors must be at least 5 years old and will be administered a rapid COVID-19 test, the department said. They also will have their temperatures taken and must wear a face mask.

Only two people will be allowed to visit with a prisoner at a time, the department said. Visitations are being kept at a “limited capacity,” and visiting hours will vary at each institution.

The department’s statement did not include details on specific facilities.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

