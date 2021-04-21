Nevada to resume prisoner visits on May 1 after year-plus suspension

Visitations will be kept at a “limited capacity, and visiting hours will vary at each institution, the Department of Corrections said Tuesday.

Prison cell bars (Thinkstock)

The Nevada Department of Corrections will resume prison visits starting next month, officials said.

Visitations will begin on May 1, more than a year after they were canceled in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement from the department posted to Facebook on Tuesday.

Visitors must be at least 5 years old and will be administered a rapid COVID-19 test, the department said. They also will have their temperatures taken and must wear a face mask.

Only two people will be allowed to visit with a prisoner at a time, the department said. Visitations are being kept at a “limited capacity,” and visiting hours will vary at each institution.

The department’s statement did not include details on specific facilities.

