89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nevada

Poll: Sisolak praised, but Nevadans want virus shutdown to end

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 7, 2020 - 10:53 am
 
Updated May 7, 2020 - 11:40 am

CARSON CITY — Even as some elected officials and conservative groups push back against the state’s coronavirus shutdown, a majority of Nevadans give Gov. Steve Sisolak a passing grade for his management of the pandemic and support a measured approach for reopening the Silver State’s economy, a new statewide poll shows.

The Nevada Poll™, conducted for the Review-Journal and reviewjournal.com by WPA Intelligence, found 64 percent of Nevadans support Sisolak’s approach to the pandemic and his handling of the shutdown of nonessential businesses across the state, compared with 28 percent who disapprove.

The poll surveyed 500 likely voters in Nevada from May 2-5, with party demographics of the respondents mirroring Nevada’s voter registration breakdown of 33 percent Republican, 38 percent Democrat and 29 percent as nonpartisan or third-party voters. Its margin of error is 4.4 percentage points.

The poll was conducted after Sisolak announced the extension of his closure order to May 15, but before his Thursday announcement that the state’s first phase of reopening would occur before May 15.

Chris Wilson, CEO of WPA Intelligence, said the Nevada results were consistent with the support seen in other states for their respective governors.

“There’s support for the governor, and almost a patriotism within the state about how the state can band together,” Wilson said.

The poll showed the wide-reaching economic impact the virus has had on Nevadans, with two-thirds saying that either themselves or someone they know has been financially affected by the pandemic, while 18 percent said they had been furloughed or laid off.

Do you approve or disapprove with how Gov. Steve Sisolak is handling the coronavirus pandemic and shutdown of nonessential businesses in Nevada?

And voters who have been most affected financially are strongly supporting Sisolak. Of those who were laid off or furloughed, 68 percent said they supported Sisolak’s approach — which was higher than the approval ratings from those still working, students or retirees.

In a nearly direct inversion of Sisolak’s numbers, 61 percent of voters say they do not agree with the stance of Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, who for weeks has called on Sisolak to immediately reopen casinos on the Strip and other nonessential businesses, going so far as to call the shutdown “total insanity.”

Do you support or oppose Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman’s statement on reopening businesses in las Vegas?

Protesters in the minority

Since mid-April, protesters have taken to the state capital, government buildings and the Strip to rail against the restrictions Sisolak put in place in March and early April that forced nonessential businesses to close, shut down in-person church services and ordered Nevadans to stay home as much as possible in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

But those protesters are the vocal minority, according to the Nevada Poll™.

Just 22 percent of Nevadans want the governor’s restrictions to be lifted immediately, while 35 percent believe they should run through the end of May. An additional 13 percent want those restrictions in place through the end of summer, while 4 percent think the restrictions should stay through fall.

And 14 percent of Nevadans said they don’t want the state’s restrictions lifted until a vaccine is developed. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s top infectious disease doctor, said in March that even an accelerated development of a vaccine for the virus could take a year to 18 months.

When it comes to reopening nonessential businesses, slightly more than half of respondents said they think it’s time for Nevada to reopen nonessential businesses and the economy. But the majority also want some social distancing restriction requirements in place for those businesses.

When given specific options to choose from, Nevadans again favored a careful approach rather than jumping straight back into the old normal. Nearly half, at 45 percent, said they think those businesses should reopen within a month but with social distancing requirements in place, while 13 percent said they should remain closed until the virus has passed completely. On the other side, 28 percent of voters said businesses should reopen with restrictions, while just 8 percent favored an immediate reopening without restrictions.

“You can see that there is a solid majority that believe that, by the end of May, this needs to end,” Wilson said, adding that the results show “support for a measured and thoughtful approach that acknowledges that there are still challenges.”

While businesses will eventually reopen, a major concern from an economic recovery standpoint is how long it will take before those businesses return to normal.

Uncomfortable about resumption

And Nevadans are split on returning to businesses such as casinos, movie theaters and restaurants once the coronavirus restrictions are lifted, with 48 percent saying they would be uncomfortable going to those places compared to 42 percent who said they’d feel comfortable.

There’s also very strong support for keeping social distancing requirements in place for some time, as 80 percent said they think those restrictions should remain until a vaccine is developed.

Specifically on returning to casinos, 17 percent of voters said they would go back immediately once restrictions are lifted; 22 percent they would return within a few weeks or a month, and 40 percent said they would return within a few months. But 21 percent said they may never return to a casino after this pandemic.

The Nevada Poll™ also showed vast support from parents for how the Clark County School District has handled distance education since the schools in the state closed in March. Nearly 80 percent of voters who said a child in their household attends a district school said they approved of the district’s approach, compared to just 15 percent who do not.

A margin that strong, Wilson said, “really speaks well to how the Clark County School District has handled themselves during this situation.”

Contact Capital Bureau Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Fiore: ‘You are being controlled’ by coronavirus fear
Fiore: ‘You are being controlled’ by coronavirus fear
2
Las Vegas mayor faces recall effort over coronavirus response
Las Vegas mayor faces recall effort over coronavirus response
3
Sisolak: First phase of business reopening to begin before May 15
Sisolak: First phase of business reopening to begin before May 15
4
Nevadans challenge governor’s power to shut down state: ‘It’s not right’
Nevadans challenge governor’s power to shut down state: ‘It’s not right’
5
‘Mission accomplished’: Henderson councilwoman wants to reopen economy
‘Mission accomplished’: Henderson councilwoman wants to reopen economy
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday it’s still too early to know when the state’s COVID-19 shutdown orders could be lifted or when businesses could start to reopen their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump gives governors 3-phase approach to open US - VIDEO
President Donald Trump declared victory in America’s war against the “invisible enemy” as the president’s Coronavirus Task Force released “Opening up America Again” guidelines. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump names Jacky Rosen to task force on reopening economy - VIDEO
President Donald Trump named Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to be a member of his Opening Up America Again Congressional Group Thursday to advise him on coronavirus policy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president - VIDEO
On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 Democratic race for president - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont officially announced an end to his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic National Convention postponed - VIDEO
The Democratic National Convention was set to take place over four days in the middle of July. Democratic officials have now confirmed the convention will take place the week of Aug. 17. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson allows immediate sale of alcohol with curbside pickup - VIDEO
The city of Henderson decided Thursday evening to allow alcohol to be sold by restaurants as part of their curbside pickup service during the COVID-19 crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak signs order banning any gathering of 10 or more people - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed a new order banning any gathering of 10 or more people in Nevada in another step the state has taken to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Takeaways from the president's daily briefing on coronavirus - VIDEO
RJ Washington correspondent Debra Saunders talks about today's daily White House news conference regarding the coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 20, 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Judicial Department 5 Debate - Video
The Las Vegas Review-Journal hosts a debate between the 3 candidates running for Department 5 in Clark County District Court. Participating are Veronica M. Barisich, Terry A. Coffing and Blair Cowan Parker.
Trump cancels Las Vegas trip because of ‘coronavirus outbreak’ - VIDEO
President Donald Trump canceled planned travel to Las Vegas ‘out of an abundance of caution’ amid virus outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump signs $8.3 billion coronavirus package - VIDEO
President Trump signed a bill providing $8.3 billion in emergency funding to combat the coronavirus outbreaK, Friday, March 6, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sen. Cortez Masto shows support for Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto shows her support for senior state District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench in Nevada. (Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto)
Sen. Rosen supports Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Jacky Rosen shows her support for Nevada Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench. (Sen. Jacky Rosen)
MSNBC’s Chris Matthews resigns following series of controversies - VIDEO
The "Hardball" host announced his departure Monday night, March 2, 2020, effective immediately. The anchor recently came under fire for comparing Sen. Bernie Sanders’ victory in the Nevada caucasus to the Nazi conquest of France in 1940. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Candidates file for office in Clark County - VIDEO
Amy Klobuchar drops out of 2020 presidential race - VIDEO
On March 2, campaign officials announced Amy Klobuchar’s decision to suspend her presidential bid. The news comes on the eve of Super Tuesday and just one day after Pete Buttigieg also announced his decision to depart from the race. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Activist shouts warnings at Nevada Democratic chairman's home - VIDEO
A Southern California activist and supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders spent nearly an hour shouting warnings and condemnations of the Democratic Party through a megaphone at the home of Nevada Democratic Party Chairman William McCurdy II on the eve of last week’s presidential caucuses, prompting him to call the police. (Maria Estrada)
The Nevada caucus in photos
Best shots from the Review-Journal photo staff's coverage of the Nevada Caucus, Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Bernie Sanders announces his Nevada caucus win to supporters in Texas
At a rally in San Antonio, Texas, Bernie Sanders announces winning the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Joe Biden addresses supporters in Las Vegas
Joe Biden energizes a crowd of supporters at the IBEW Hall in Las Vegas after the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Tweet highlights from the 2020 Nevada Democratic caucus
Confusion, flaring tempers and misinformed volunteers highlighted Review-Journal tweets during the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Voters comment on Nevada Democratic caucus - VIDEO
Nevada caucusgoers comment on the process from locations across the Las Vegas Valley, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doolittle Community Center hosts caucuses - VIDEO
The Doolittle Community Center hosted six precincts in one room for the Nevada Democratic caucuses, and voters engaged in debate and discussion about who to lead each precinct, Feb. 22, 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Oasis High School has wait for caucus check-in - VIDEO
James Strange has been waiting in line to caucus for the first time for 45 minutes and some said they have been waiting for an hour at Desert Oasis High School for the Nevada Democratic caucuses. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Conservative guru encourages Republicans to vote in Democratic caucuses - VIDEO
Republican activist Chuck Muth encourages his fellow GOP members to change party affiliation for a day to elect Bernie Sanders. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Nevada Congresswoman Susie Lee at Desert Oasis High School - VIDEO
Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., stopped by the Nevada Democratic caucus at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caucus day in Summerlin - VIDEO
Out-of-state caucus observer Ken Valz speaks about the Nevada Democratic caucuses at Palo Verde High School, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Elizabeth Warren holds rally with Julian Castro
Elizabeth Warren held her Get Out the Caucus Block Party with Secretary Julián Castro at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater.
Anti-Trump Protestors at LVCC Rally - Video
President Trump speaks at a Keep America Great rally as a small group of protesters gather outside the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Democratic candidates Elizabeth Warren and Tom Steyer talk pay for child care workers - Video
Elizabeth Warren and Tom Steyer talk to care in action about the importance of Medicare for All, paid leave and child care. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus and Early Voting - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus discussion with Steve Sebelius about the Nevada Caucus and early voting.
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus Discussion with Steve Sebelius. Join us as we discuss the Nevada Caucus process.
THE LATEST
Read More