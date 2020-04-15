Mayor Goodman calls business shutdown ‘total insanity’

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman called sweeping nonessential business closures “total insanity” with no end in sight, and she once more pushed to open the state.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman listens as City Attorney for Las Vegas Brad Jerbic delivers a public statement during a public meeting at the Las Vegas City Hall Council Chambers, in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman on Wednesday called sweeping nonessential business closures “total insanity” with no end date, and she once more pushed for Gov. Steve Sisolak to open the state.

“This shutdown has become one of total insanity in my opinion, for there is no backup of data as to why we are shut down from the start, no plan in place how to move through the shutdown or how even to come out of it,” Goodman said.

In prepared comments at the beginning of the City Council meeting, the mayor said the coronavirus would not be going away anytime soon, according to experts she has spoken with, and that to believe otherwise is keeping “our heads in the sand.”

She offered condolences to those who have “tragically” lost loved ones to COVID-19, then quantified those who have died from the disease as only a fraction of the state’s population.

“But let me tell you: With a population of 3.2 million living in Nevada, those whom we lost represent less than a half of one percent of our population, which has caused us to shut down our entire state and everything that makes Nevada unique,” she said.

She called for businesses to be allowed to reopen, pointing to adverse effects on families, small business and the tourism industry that Las Vegas relies so heavily on, because “being closed is killing us already.”

“The longer we wait to do this, the more impossible it will become to recover and return to the home we all know and love,” she said.

