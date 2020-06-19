Sisolak considering ‘enhanced’ mask policy in Nevada

Gov. Steve Sisolak has asked his COVID-19 medical advisers to review “enhanced face covering policies” for Nevadans, as the state Friday reported its highest daily increase in cases of the disease.

CARSON CITY – Gov. Steve Sisolak has asked his COVID-19 medical advisers to review “enhanced face covering policies” for Nevadans, as the state Friday reported its highest daily increase in cases of the disease.

“Nevada Health Response has repeatedly urged the use of face coverings when out in public as one of the strongest methods of mitigating the spread of COVID-19, and directives signed by Gov. Steve Sisolak mandate the use of face coverings by employees who interact with the public,” the governor’s office said in a statement. “As the State evaluates the latest COVID data in Nevada and around the country for potential next steps in the state’s phased reopening plans, Gov. Sisolak is asking the Medical Advisory Team to evaluate potential options for enhanced face covering policies in Nevada and provide any recommendations for consideration to strengthen Nevada’s response to this global pandemic.”

The governor’s move comes after California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a mandatory face mask order Thursday for residents when out in public indoors.

Nevada on Friday reported more than 400 new COVID-19 cases for first time in the outbreak, with more than 300 in Clark County.

Newsom’s order Thursday followed guidance from state health authorities that asymptomatic or presymptomatic people can still spread the disease. The move came as California reported 4,237 cases Thursday, its highest mark; Friday’s new case number of 3,753 is the state’s second highest.

With California’s move to mandatory mask use Thursday, 15 states now require face coverings in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Other states, Nevada included, require business employees to wear masks but not customers. More than 100 countries have mandatory mask requirements for people out in public.

