State official: No ‘second wave’ yet in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 11, 2020 - 8:10 am
 
Updated June 11, 2020 - 3:46 pm

Despite increases in hospitalizations and cases in Nevada this week, public health officials are not yet seeing evidence of a “second wave” in the state, a state official said Thursday.

“Our assessment based on this data is that we are not seeing evidence of a second wave of COVID-19 here in Nevada yet,” said Caleb Cage, Nevada’s COVID-19 response director, referring to upticks in both new cases and hospitalizations seen this week.

Some of the increase in new cases can be attributed to the state’s expanding testing capacity.

Cage spoke at an online briefing for reporters several hours after the Southern Nevada Health District Clark County reported 185 new cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths over the preceding day.

The new cases pushed the county’s total to 8,100 and the fatalities brought the death toll to 375, according to the data posted on the district’s coronavirus web page.

The district estimates that 6,226 of those who have contracted the disease have recovered.

The number of new cases was well above the daily average of just over 141 for the preceding week, while the deaths were above the daily average of six during the period.

Interactive: Data on coronavirus' impact on Nevada

Despite the jump in daily cases and deaths, the hospitalization rate, considered by some experts a better bellwether of the direction of the outbreak in the county, continued to slide lower. The number of those hospitalized divided by those with confirmed COVID-19 cases, stood at 16.96 percent as of Thursday’s report and has consistently trended downward since peaking at 27.50 percent on April 10.

Meanwhile, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services reported 237 new cases and 10 additional deaths.

The new data added to the nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website, pushed the total confirmed cases in Nevada to 10,399 and the death toll to 458.

The new cases — the second time this week the state has reported more than 200 in one day — were above the daily average of about 175 over the preceding week. The number of fatalities also was well above the daily average of nearly three over the period.

The state infection rate — the number of confirmed cases divided by the total number of people tested, ticked higher to 5.6 percent from 5.4 percent. That was the second time this week that the rate has increased in a daily report, though the rate has largely been flat over the past week after steadily declining over several months.

The state also has seen six straight days of increased numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to data from the Nevada Hospital Association.

In the online briefing for reporters, Cage said the hospitalizations are “continuing to plateau” and remain within the expected range.

Some of the increase in new cases can be attributed to the state’s expanding testing capacity, he added, noting that a small increase in the percentage of positive tests in recent days has not pushed beyond the threshold recommended for reopening businesses and other public services.

Both the health district and the state revise their daily statistics in an effort to more accurately show when cases occurred rather than when they were reported, so the daily totals often do not match the revised figures.

In another development Thusday, public health officials in Washoe County reported 69 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths. The cases, the biggest one-day increase in the county since the outbreak reached Nevada on March 5, brought the total for the county to 1,893, of whom 1,207 are said to have recovered. The fatalities increased the death toll to 69.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mary Hynes contributed to this report.

