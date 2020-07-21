98°F
Nevada

State reports 28 COVID-19 deaths — most reported in 1 day

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2020 - 10:49 am
 

Nevada on Tuesday saw the most deaths reported in one day due to the coronavirus, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Twenty-eight additional deaths were reported across the state on Tuesday morning, and it was the first time since April that the state has reported more than 20 deaths in a single day.

According to data from the Department of Health and Human Services, the death toll in the state is now at 676. There were also 815 additional cases reported, bringing the total to 37,528.

Updated data for Clark County from the Southern Nevada Health District was not immediately available on Tuesday.

The infection rate on Tuesday continued to climb to 9.47 percent, according to the state data. Experts consider the rate — the number of cases divided by the number of people who have been tested — a better indicator of the outbreaks trend in Nevada than new cases.

The rate had been declining for more than two months before hitting a low of 5.20 percent on June 17. It has risen every day but one since then.

Both the state and the county health district redistribute new cases and death data after daily announcements to better reflect when a patient experienced an onset of symptoms or when a death occurred. The county data comes with a disclaimer that daily totals may be skewed on days when a large number of laboratory tests are reported late.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

