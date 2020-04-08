North Las Vegas approves enforcement measures for emergency directives

The City Council unanimously approved an ordinance that will allow the city to levy civil or criminal penalties against those who violate emergency directives.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas City Council members unanimously passed an ordinance Wednesday that will put teeth into emergency directives from the governor or city manager.

The immediate goal of the ordinance is to levy civil and criminal penalties against landlords and property managers who evict commercial or residential tenants during the coronavirus pandemic. Though Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an order on March 29 that puts a moratorium on evictions, some tenants still face lockouts.

But the ordinance is broad enough to allow the city to enforce future emergency directives from the governor or city manager.

Those who violate directives could lose their license, face a $1,000 per day fine, or face a misdemeanor charge that carries a penalty of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Sisolak’s order does not stop the eviction of people who endanger the public or other residents, engage in criminal activity or significantly damage the property.

