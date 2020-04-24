Trump administration pulls rule barring PPP loans for small casinos

The rule had denied small casinos access to $350 billion in funds allotted for small businesses shuttered by the coronavirus outbreak.

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Friday eliminated a rule that denied small casinos access to $350 billion in funds allotted for small businesses shuttered by the coronavirus outbreak, just in time for an additional $310 billion in funds allocated to the Paycheck Protection Program by Congress.

As a result, small casinos and other gaming-related businesses with fewer than 500 employees will be eligible for PPP loans — a huge victory for the Nevada delegation, which objected when a decades-old Small Business Administration rule was applied to an earlier relief measure meant to help all businesses crippled by the pandemic.

Specifically, the rule denied PPP loans to small casinos and other businesses with fewer than 500 employees that made more than a third of their revenue from gambling.

When the Review-Journal asked President Donald Trump about the rule during an April 8 briefing, the president said he would look into the situation.

A week later, the administration changed the rule to allow casinos and other gambling businesses to qualify for the PPP loans if they earned half or less of their revenue from gambling, with a cap of $1 million. It was a change that did not mollify lawmakers from Nevada, who continued to lobby for a rule change.

Rep. Mark Amodei, the lone Republican in the Nevada delegation, called the decision to treat small casinos differently than other businesses “tone deaf,” as well as a violation of a universal understanding that casinos, which have been shuttered in Nevada by order of Gov. Steve Sisolak, would be treated like any other business under the $2.2 trillion CARES Act.

“We passed the CARES Act with the intention of providing relief to small businesses and the millions of people whose jobs depend on them. The Trump administration’s attempt to arbitrarily pick winners and losers is detrimental to the recovery,” Rep. Dina Titus, the dean of the delegation, said at the time.

