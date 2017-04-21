Woman killed trying to cross West Flamingo at South Stober

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal accident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle at West Spring Mountain Road and South Stober Boulevard. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review Journal)

A woman died after she was hit by a car in the central Las Vegas Valley Thursday night.

She was crossing West Spring Mountain Road at South Stober Boulevard, near South Decatur Boulevard, about 10:30 p.m. when she was hit by a gray sedan, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Carlos Hank said. She died at University Medical Center.

Sgt. Paul McCollough said the woman was crossing Spring Mountain outside of a marked sidewalk. She stopped in the middle of the road, where she was hit.

He said the woman was in her late 50s and the driver was a man in his late 20s.

Alcohol and speed didn’t appear to play roles in the crash.

McCollough said the driver wouldn’t be cited or charged. He said the driver didn’t see the woman until after he hit her.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the woman once her family is notified.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.