Letters

LETTER: Democrats try to blame Republicans for border mess

Jane Klein Henderson
February 16, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 
(AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File)
Tim Cox’s Monday letter states he had to chuckle over his coffee when he heard about the Republicans rejecting a bipartisan immigration bill. He says Joe Biden is trying to untangle the mess, while Republicans are acting like they’re on a reality show.

Mr. Cox must have a memory lapse about the fact that America had a secure border when Joe Biden took office in 2021. His Day One executive order ended Mr. Trump’s secure border policies. He opened the gates and caused the biggest border crisis we have ever faced. He demanded Texas cut down the razor wire, opening the border.

Furthermore, Mr. Biden had the House and the Senate during his first two years in office. Where was he then? The only thing Mr. Biden is trying to untangle are his words while trying to say a coherent sentence. He has even failed at that.

