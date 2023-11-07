70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Why don’t independent voters form their own party?

Art Clayton Henderson
November 6, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

In reply to Cartier Conley’s Saturday letter, I respectfully disagree that he is shut out of the process of selecting a candidate because of his independent voter status. As an independent, he can vote in an Independent Party primary.

Mr. Conley correctly notes that there are more registered independent voters than there are either registered Republicans or Democrats. If they organized, and had state conventions or caucuses like the other parties, they could also field a slate for the general election.

I would love to see the independents put up a slate of candidates and argue their ideas. If those ideas are good, take them national and take the majority in the House and Senate. Then one of the current major parties will likely fade away and the Independent Party will become one of the major parties.

I can’t vote in organizations to which I don’t belong. Nor do I want to. Ranked-choice will not improve ideas, it will only allow some second-choice candidates in. The better choice is to field your slate against the slate offered by the Democrats and Republicans.

MOST READ
1
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
2
Power restored after outage in Henderson area affects thousands
Power restored after outage in Henderson area affects thousands
3
CARTOONS: Why Biden is still out trick or treating?
CARTOONS: Why Biden is still out trick or treating?
4
Las Vegas Formula One race is a love-hate relationship for locals
Las Vegas Formula One race is a love-hate relationship for locals
5
CARTOON: What Hamas is really doing
CARTOON: What Hamas is really doing
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Ranked-choice voting is more inclusive
Kim S. Uhlik Las Vegas

Gerrymandering and extremism have disenfranchised a number of citizens, whose concerns are rejected out of hand. Ranked-choice voting addresses this undemocratic aberration.

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
LETTER: Why does Nevada want to make voting more difficult?
Jim Foley Las Vegas

I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but it appears that someone is trying to make voting in this country difficult for many of us when it was designed as a straightforward and simple process.

LETTER: Another needless death on the road
J. Auerbach Las Vegas

The citizens of this city should be outraged by a report of another bicyclist death at the hands of a driver out on the road with 20 violations on his record.

The Las Vegas Aces celebrate their WNBA basketball championship win during a parade down Las Ve ...
LETTER: The Las Vegas Aces and the Culinary union
Tony Adams Las Vegas

Mr. Hornbuckle, sir, do you not see the correlation here? Mr. Davis’s team is having a victory parade while your team and others are threatening to go on strike.

Former President Donald Trump. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
LETTER: Trump vetting plan doesn’t look bad right now
Jerry Steffes Las Vegas

I can recall a time not too long ago when then-President Donald Trump called for individuals from certain Muslim countries to be vetted before being allowed to migrate to the United States.

More stories
LETTER: Ranked-choice voting is the wrong way to go
LETTER: Ranked-choice voting is the wrong way to go
LETTER: Anyone can vote in a Nevada primary election
LETTER: Anyone can vote in a Nevada primary election
LETTER: Perhaps a radical change of Nevada’s electoral process is necessary
LETTER: Perhaps a radical change of Nevada’s electoral process is necessary
EDITORIAL: Ranked choice voting scheme remains fundamentally flawed
EDITORIAL: Ranked choice voting scheme remains fundamentally flawed
Nevada’s largest voting bloc can’t vote in a primary. This initiative could change that
Nevada’s largest voting bloc can’t vote in a primary. This initiative could change that
LETTER: Ranked-choice voting is more inclusive
LETTER: Ranked-choice voting is more inclusive