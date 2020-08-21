VICTOR JOECKS: Debunking 3 coronavirus myths that make people overly fearful

If you believe one of these common coronavirus myths, you’re living with unnecessary fear.

Myth 1: Coronavirus is a significant risk to those under 55.

Last month, a Gallup survey found that Americans on average believe those 55 and older made up 58 percent of the nation’s coronavirus deaths. Nope. Those 55 and older account for 92 percent of deaths. Those 65 and older account for 79 percent of deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The survey found that people believed those 44 and under account for almost 30 percent of deaths. It’s actually 3 percent. There’s an even larger disconnect when it comes to the risk to those age 24 and below. The public thinks that group accounts for 8 percent of deaths. It’s actually 0.2 percent. Don’t miss that decimal point. That’s two-tenths of 1 percent. Yes, it’s safe to reopen schools.

In the entire country, 320 people under 24 have died from coronavirus. In 2017, the latest year I could find CDC data, more than 17,600 people age 24 and under died from unintentional injury.

Even accounting for the coronavirus data covering fewer than seven months, this difference is jarring. Parents typically worry about their children, but they don’t let that fear paralyze them. They can both take precautions — such as seat belts and life jackets — and enjoy life. They should do the same with the coronavirus.

Also, another 6,800 people age 24 and under died from suicide in 2017. Mental health must be considered when closing schools and issuing lockdowns.

Myth 2: Government can stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The month of March feels like a decade ago. Maybe that’s why so many have forgotten that the original goal of lockdowns wasn’t to eradicate the virus entirely. It was to slow the spread to prevent excess deaths caused by overwhelmed hospitals. The assumption was that the coronavirus would spread through the population.

Then the goal posts moved. Many political leaders, including King Steve Sisolak, moved the focus to stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

If that were possible anywhere, it would have been in Hawaii, which has obvious geographical advantages. In March, its Democratic governor imposed a 14-day quarantine on visitors. Through mid-July it seemed to have worked. Then cases started spiking. The daily increase in cases is now 10 times higher than a month ago.

Turns out that a highly contagious virus is highly contagious.

Myth 3: If it weren’t for President Donald Trump, the coronavirus pandemic would be over.

If you believe this, please share when Mr. Trump became prime minister of Europe. “COVID-19 appeared to be under control in Europe. Now it’s surging again,” the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

Debunking these myths makes the path forward obvious. Protect the elderly and the medically vulnerable while allowing younger people to get on with their lives. Open the schools — and the bars. Unless hospital capacity is threatened, which it isn’t right now, start reopening more of Nevada.

The alternative isn’t eliminating coronavirus. It’s inflicting needless economic destruction while the coronavirus works its way through Nevada regardless.

The coronavirus needs to be taken seriously. But understanding who is — and isn’t — at risk can free people from needless worry.

Victor Joecks’ column appears in the Opinion section each Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. Contact him at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4698. Follow @victorjoecks on Twitter.