45°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Sports

2 horses die in 2 days of racing at Santa Anita

The Associated Press
January 19, 2020 - 8:24 am
 

ARCADIA, Calif. — Two horses have died in two days of racing at Santa Anita, where four deaths have occurred since last month.

Uncontainable and Harliss were both euthanized after breaking their right front ankles.

Uncontainable was injured in a turf race on Saturday. The 5-year-old gelding trained by Peter Miller had three wins in 11 career starts and earnings of $24,890. Harliss was pulled up after finishing seventh among eight horses in a turf race on Friday. The 6-year-old gelding trained by Val Brinkerhoff had one win in 12 career starts and earnings of $23,026.

Of the other two deaths, one occurred on the training track and one was on turf. There have been no deaths on the main dirt surface.

Last year, 37 horses died at Santa Anita including Mongolian Groom, who sustained a fatal injury during the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic in front of a national television audience.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Today’s local and national sports
RJ

Here’s today’s local and national sports schedule, including television and radio listings.

Tennessee forward John Fulkerson (10) loses his headband as he grabs a rebound in front of Vand ...
Tennessee wins, snaps Vanderbilt’s 3-point streak
By Teresa M. Walker The Associated Press

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes didn’t know that the Volunteers had helped snap Vanderbilt’s streak of making at least one 3-pointer in 1,080 consecutive games.

Oregon forward Shakur Juiston (10) hits a two-point basket to tie an NCAA college basketball ga ...
Ex-UNLV standout Shakur Juiston finds home with Oregon
By W.G. Ramirez Special to the / RJ

Forward Shakur Juiston, a graduate transfer, is content as a role player for No. 8 Oregon. His play helped the Ducks defeat Washington 64-61 in overtime Saturday.