105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Sports

2 horses killed after collision at Del Mar

July 18, 2019 - 2:39 pm
 

DEL MAR, Calif. — Two horses have been killed in a collision at Del Mar during training on the second day of its 2019 season.

The track says the accident occurred Thursday morning when the horse Charge A Bunch threw rider Geovanni Franco, turned sharply and collided with Carson Valley.

Carson Valley’s rider, jockey Assael Espinoza, was taken to a hospital for evaluation but Franco was not injured.

Carson Valley’s trainer, Bob Baffert, says it was a freak accident beyond anyone’s control.

The Del Mar deaths follow 30 horse fatalities at the just-ended Santa Anita meet. Those deaths led to an array of new procedures intended to increase safety.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy hits his tee shot off the 1st during the first round of the Bri ...
McIlroy shoots 79 in wild British Open round
By Steve Douglas The Associated Press

A quadruple-bogey 8 at the first hole might not have been the most embarrassing part of Rory McIlroy’s wild opening round at the British Open.

Today’s local and national sports
RJ

Here’s today’s local and national sports schedule, including television and radio listings.

Sheldon Neuse (Las Vegas Aviators)
Aviators beat Tacoma in rain-shortened game

Right-hander Tanner Anderson scattered four hits Wednesday in a game shortened to five innings because of rain as the Aviators topped the Tacoma Rainiers 3-0 in Pacific Coast League play at Cheney Stadium.