Groundbreaking set for Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin

The 51s will officially break ground on their new ballpark in Summerlin on Feb. 23.

This is a rendering of the new Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin that is scheduled to be completed by March, 2019. (Howard Hughes Corporation)

The team hopes to move from downtown Cashman Field to the new ballpark in time for the 2019 season.

Las Vegas Ballpark, which will be right next to City National Arena and Downtown Summerlin, is part of an approximately $150 million project, $80 million of which will come from a naming rights deal with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, which was approved in October.

Among those planning on attending the groundbreaking are 51s staff, alumni and fans; representatives from the Howard Hughes Corp.; the team’s owners; Pat O’Conner, president of Minor League Baseball; Branch Rickey, president of the Pacific Coast League; Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak; and LVCVA CEO and president Rossi Ralenkotter.

