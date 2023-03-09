55°F
Aces

Aces announce national broadcast schedule, local partner

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 8, 2023 - 7:00 pm
 
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) kisses the 2022 WNBA Championship trophy while teammates ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) kisses the 2022 WNBA Championship trophy while teammates Jackie Young, left, Aisha Sheppard, second from left, and Kiah Stokes, right, eye the piece after they won Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Aces announced their national broadcast schedule and a local broadcast partner Wednesday.

The reigning WNBA champions will play seven games on the ESPN family of networks, with three games on ABC, three games on ESPN2 and one game on ESPN.

The Aces also announced a partnership with Gray Media Group to make FOX5 their official broadcast partner. All 40 games will be broadcast on Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network, and 10 games will be shown on FOX5.

Each broadcast will include a 30-minute pregame and postgame show, and each telecast will be replayed the following day.

Aces national broadcast schedule

May 20, at Seattle Storm, noon, ABC

July 1, vs. Connecticut Sun, noon, ABC

July 22, at Minnesota Lynx, noon, ESPN

Aug. 6, at New York Liberty, noon, ABC

Aug. 19, vs. Los Angeles Sparks, noon, ESPN2

Aug. 28, at New York Liberty, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Sept. 10, vs. Phoenix Mercury (at T-Mobile Arena), noon, ESPN2

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

