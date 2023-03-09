Aces announce national broadcast schedule, local partner
The Aces announced their national broadcast schedule and a local broadcast partner Wednesday.
The reigning WNBA champions will play seven games on the ESPN family of networks, with three games on ABC, three games on ESPN2 and one game on ESPN.
The Aces also announced a partnership with Gray Media Group to make FOX5 their official broadcast partner. All 40 games will be broadcast on Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network, and 10 games will be shown on FOX5.
Each broadcast will include a 30-minute pregame and postgame show, and each telecast will be replayed the following day.
Aces national broadcast schedule
May 20, at Seattle Storm, noon, ABC
July 1, vs. Connecticut Sun, noon, ABC
July 22, at Minnesota Lynx, noon, ESPN
Aug. 6, at New York Liberty, noon, ABC
Aug. 19, vs. Los Angeles Sparks, noon, ESPN2
Aug. 28, at New York Liberty, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Sept. 10, vs. Phoenix Mercury (at T-Mobile Arena), noon, ESPN2
