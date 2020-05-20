Aces below roster maximum as deadline looms

WNBA teams have until Tuesday to reduce their rosters to 12 so players can get paid beginning June 1, according to a report from The Associated Press. The Aces currently have 11 players under contract.

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage, left, drives to the basket against Washington Mystics center Emma Meesseman during the second half of Game 2 of a WNBA playoff basketball series Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Washington. Both were called for fouls. The Mystics won 103-91. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Aces currently have 11 players under contract and do not need to make another transaction.

The league and players’ union are still finalizing the parameters of the payments for the upcoming season, which was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Teams typically trim their rosters to 12 before the beginning of the regular season, which was originally scheduled to start last weekend.

Players cut before next week’s deadline are still eligible to receive benefits through the end of June.

The Aces during the offseason signed Raisa Musina and Avery Warley-Talbert to nonguaranteed, training camp deals. They also selected Lauren Manis in the third round of the 2020 WNBA draft. They have since waived all three players and have an open roster spot.

Las Vegas carried 11 players for the majority of the 2019 season.

