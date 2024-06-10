Aces fall in rematch with Sparks, lose their second straight
The Aces couldn’t close a late deficit and lost their fourth game of the season Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
The Aces lost 96-92 to the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night.
Las Vegas dropped to 1-2 in Commissioner’s Cup play with the defeat, its fourth of the season.
Coach Becky Hammon left the court with the Aces down five points in the final 30 seconds after being assessed her second technical foul. Alysha Clark made a 3-pointer to bring the team within two points with 1.1 seconds left on the clock, but the Sparks held on for the win.
