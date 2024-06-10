Aces fall in rematch with Sparks, lose their second straight

The Aces couldn’t close a late deficit and lost their fourth game of the season Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum, center, shoots against Los Angeles Sparks forward Stephanie Talbot, left, and guard Aari McDonald (15) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson reacts after scoring during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Comedian Leslie Jones watches during the first half of a WNBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Las Vegas Aces, Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, second from right, shoots against, from left, Los Angeles Sparks guard Lexie Brown, forward Cameron Brink, and center Li Yueru during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum, right, passes against Los Angeles Sparks guard Layshia Clarendon during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Los Angeles Sparks guard Lexie Brown celebrates a three-point basket during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon gestures during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum gestures during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, right, shoots against Los Angeles Sparks forwards Dearica Hamby, left, and Cameron Brink during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum, left, scores past Los Angeles Sparks center Li Yueru during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson reacts after scoring during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson shoots during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

The Aces lost 96-92 to the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night.

Las Vegas dropped to 1-2 in Commissioner’s Cup play with the defeat, its fourth of the season.

Coach Becky Hammon left the court with the Aces down five points in the final 30 seconds after being assessed her second technical foul. Alysha Clark made a 3-pointer to bring the team within two points with 1.1 seconds left on the clock, but the Sparks held on for the win.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.