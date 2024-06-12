Aces fall to Lynx, lose 3rd straight for 1st time since 2019

The Aces didn’t have an answer for Minnesota in a blowout defeat Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots against Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton (6) and guard Kayla McBride (21) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon shouts at a referee during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and guard Tiffany Hayes (15) celebrate after scoring during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) tangles with Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kate Martin (20) reacts after scoring a three-point basket during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes, left, drives toward the hoop against Minnesota Lynx forward Alanna Smith during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Minnesota Lynx celebrate with their guard Kayla McBride (21) after she scored a three-point basket during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kate Martin (20) shoots agains tMinnesota Lynx forward Alanna Smith (8) and forward Dorka Juhasz (14) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) dribbles against Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Aces lost to the Minnesota Lynx 100-86 on Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

A’ja Wilson had 28 points and eight rebounds, but the back-to-back WNBA champions suffered a third straight regular-season loss for the first time since August 2019. Alanna Smith led the Lynx (9-3) with 18 points; four others scored at least 14.

The result drops the Aces (5-5) to 1-3 in Commissioner’s Cup play.

