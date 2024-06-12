94°F
Aces fall to Lynx, lose 3rd straight for 1st time since 2019

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 11, 2024 - 9:07 pm
 
Updated June 11, 2024 - 9:21 pm

The Aces lost to the Minnesota Lynx 100-86 on Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

A’ja Wilson had 28 points and eight rebounds, but the back-to-back WNBA champions suffered a third straight regular-season loss for the first time since August 2019. Alanna Smith led the Lynx (9-3) with 18 points; four others scored at least 14.

The result drops the Aces (5-5) to 1-3 in Commissioner’s Cup play.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

