Aces fall to Lynx, lose 3rd straight for 1st time since 2019
The Aces didn’t have an answer for Minnesota in a blowout defeat Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
The Aces lost to the Minnesota Lynx 100-86 on Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
A’ja Wilson had 28 points and eight rebounds, but the back-to-back WNBA champions suffered a third straight regular-season loss for the first time since August 2019. Alanna Smith led the Lynx (9-3) with 18 points; four others scored at least 14.
The result drops the Aces (5-5) to 1-3 in Commissioner’s Cup play.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
