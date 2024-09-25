Aces finish off Storm, advance to WNBA Finals rematch
The Aces defeated the Seattle Storm in Game 2 on Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena to sweep their first-round WNBA playoff series. The New York Liberty are next.
The Aces are moving on, and their three-peat dreams are alive.
Kelsey Plum scored a game-high 29 points, and the Aces swept the Seattle Storm with an 83-76 win in Game 2 of their first-round series Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
The Aces will face the New York Liberty in the semifinals in a rematch of last year’s WNBA Finals, which the Aces won in four games. Top-seeded New York advanced Thursday with a 91-82 win to sweep the Atlanta Dream.
A’ja Wilson had 24 points and 13 rebounds.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
Series schedule
Aces win 2-0
Game 1 — Aces 78, Storm 67
Game 2 — Aces 83, Storm 76
Aces vs. Liberty
Game 1 — Sunday, TBD, Barclays Center
Game 2 — Oct. 1, TBD, Barclays Center
Game 3 — Oct. 4, TBD, Michelob Ultra Arena
Game 4* — Oct. 6, TBD, Michelob Ultra Arena
Game 5* — Oct. 8, TBD, Barclays Center
*If necesssary