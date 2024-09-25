Aces finish off Storm, advance to WNBA Finals rematch

The Aces defeated the Seattle Storm in Game 2 on Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena to sweep their first-round WNBA playoff series. The New York Liberty are next.

Aces fans wave their towels for the first half of their WNBA playoffs game against the Seattle Storm at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) walks through the smoke onto the court while introduced for the first half of their WNBA playoffs game against the Seattle Storm at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) is stunned by no foul call on a drive during the first half of their WNBA playoffs game against the Seattle Storm at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aces guard Jackie Young (0) is fouled by Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) with guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) on a double team during the first half of their WNBA playoffs game 2 at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) yells about being fouled on the drive by Seattle Storm guard Jordan Horston (23) during the first half of their WNBA playoffs game 2 at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) yells about being fouled on the drive by Seattle Storm guard Jordan Horston (23) during the first half of their WNBA playoffs game 2 at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) is fouled on the drive by Seattle Storm guard Jordan Horston (23) during the first half of their WNBA playoffs game 2 at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) sets up to block a shot attempt by Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) during the first half of their WNBA playoffs game 2 at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aces guard Jackie Young (0) gets off a three-point basket over Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor (13) and guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) during the first half of their WNBA playoffs game 2 at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aces guard Jackie Young (0) has the ball stripped by Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) during the first half of their WNBA playoffs game 2 at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) drives the lane again st Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor (13) during the first half of their WNBA playoffs game 2 at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) looks to shoot over Seattle Storm center Mercedes Russell (21) during the first half of their WNBA playoffs game 2 at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) looks to shoot over Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) during the first half of their WNBA playoffs game 2 at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) sets up to block a shot attempt by Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) during the first half of their WNBA playoffs game 2 at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) and guard Jackie Young (0) celebrate their run during the first half of their WNBA playoffs game against the Seattle Storm at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) signals her teammate during the first half of their WNBA playoffs game against the Seattle Storm at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) lays the ball in over Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) during the first half of their WNBA playoffs game 2 at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) drives to the net against Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) and center Ezi Magbegor (13) during the first half of their WNBA playoffs game 2 at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Aces are moving on, and their three-peat dreams are alive.

Kelsey Plum scored a game-high 29 points, and the Aces swept the Seattle Storm with an 83-76 win in Game 2 of their first-round series Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The Aces will face the New York Liberty in the semifinals in a rematch of last year’s WNBA Finals, which the Aces won in four games. Top-seeded New York advanced Thursday with a 91-82 win to sweep the Atlanta Dream.

A’ja Wilson had 24 points and 13 rebounds.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Series schedule

Aces win 2-0

Game 1 — Aces 78, Storm 67

Game 2 — Aces 83, Storm 76

Aces vs. Liberty

Game 1 — Sunday, TBD, Barclays Center

Game 2 — Oct. 1, TBD, Barclays Center

Game 3 — Oct. 4, TBD, Michelob Ultra Arena

Game 4* — Oct. 6, TBD, Michelob Ultra Arena

Game 5* — Oct. 8, TBD, Barclays Center

*If necesssary