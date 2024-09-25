85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Aces

Aces finish off Storm, advance to WNBA Finals rematch

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) drives to the net against Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) drives to the net against Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) and center Ezi Magbegor (13) during the first half of their WNBA playoffs game 2 at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) lays the ball in over Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) dur ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) lays the ball in over Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) during the first half of their WNBA playoffs game 2 at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) signals her teammate during the first half of their WNBA playoffs ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) signals her teammate during the first half of their WNBA playoffs game against the Seattle Storm at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) and guard Jackie Young (0) celebrate their run during the first ha ...
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) and guard Jackie Young (0) celebrate their run during the first half of their WNBA playoffs game against the Seattle Storm at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) sets up to block a shot attempt by Seattle Storm guard Skylar Digg ...
Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) sets up to block a shot attempt by Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) during the first half of their WNBA playoffs game 2 at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) looks to shoot over Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) durin ...
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) looks to shoot over Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) during the first half of their WNBA playoffs game 2 at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) looks to shoot over Seattle Storm center Mercedes Russell (21) dur ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) looks to shoot over Seattle Storm center Mercedes Russell (21) during the first half of their WNBA playoffs game 2 at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) drives the lane again st Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor (13) dur ...
Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) drives the lane again st Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor (13) during the first half of their WNBA playoffs game 2 at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) has the ball stripped by Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins-Smith ( ...
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) has the ball stripped by Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) during the first half of their WNBA playoffs game 2 at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) gets off a three-point basket over Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbego ...
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) gets off a three-point basket over Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor (13) and guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) during the first half of their WNBA playoffs game 2 at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) sets up to block a shot attempt by Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogw ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) sets up to block a shot attempt by Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) during the first half of their WNBA playoffs game 2 at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) is fouled on the drive by Seattle Storm guard Jordan Horston (23) ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) is fouled on the drive by Seattle Storm guard Jordan Horston (23) during the first half of their WNBA playoffs game 2 at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) yells about being fouled on the drive by Seattle Storm guard Jorda ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) yells about being fouled on the drive by Seattle Storm guard Jordan Horston (23) during the first half of their WNBA playoffs game 2 at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) yells about being fouled on the drive by Seattle Storm guard Jorda ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) yells about being fouled on the drive by Seattle Storm guard Jordan Horston (23) during the first half of their WNBA playoffs game 2 at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) is fouled by Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) with guard Sk ...
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) is fouled by Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) with guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) on a double team during the first half of their WNBA playoffs game 2 at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) is stunned by no foul call on a drive during the first half of th ...
Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) is stunned by no foul call on a drive during the first half of their WNBA playoffs game against the Seattle Storm at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) walks through the smoke onto the court while introduced for the fi ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) walks through the smoke onto the court while introduced for the first half of their WNBA playoffs game against the Seattle Storm at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces fans wave their towels for the first half of their WNBA playoffs game against the Seattle ...
Aces fans wave their towels for the first half of their WNBA playoffs game against the Seattle Storm at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Aces battle adversity in Game 1 win, look to clinch series
Aces get out of ‘mud,’ rally to win playoff opener vs. Storm — PHOTOS
‘Such a blessing’: Aces star wins 3rd WNBA MVP, and everyone agrees
The Las Vegas Aces pose with their trophy after winning Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final serie ...
Aces begin their quest for rare 3-peat against Storm
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2024 - 8:35 pm
 
Updated September 24, 2024 - 8:45 pm

The Aces are moving on, and their three-peat dreams are alive.

Kelsey Plum scored a game-high 29 points, and the Aces swept the Seattle Storm with an 83-76 win in Game 2 of their first-round series Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The Aces will face the New York Liberty in the semifinals in a rematch of last year’s WNBA Finals, which the Aces won in four games. Top-seeded New York advanced Thursday with a 91-82 win to sweep the Atlanta Dream.

A’ja Wilson had 24 points and 13 rebounds.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES