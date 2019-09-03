Aces guard Kelsey Plum stays steady through struggles, triumphs

The 5-foot-8-inch combo guard hasn’t scored in five games this season and averages 8.6 points on 37.2 percent shooting. Yet she continues to work, compete and combat the occasional self doubt — proving more than capable of performing the way she did Saturday.

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, right, comforts Kelsey Plum after their win against the Los Angeles Sparks in a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aces guard Kelsey Plum doesn’t usually deviate publicly from her stoic demeanor. Not after wins or losses. Not after 20-point performances or scoreless outings.

But she made an exception inside Mandalay Bay Events Center on Saturday night, mere moments after scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter of a 92-86 win over the Los Angeles Sparks.

She cried.

While the announced crowd of 8.470 cheered.

Plum, the former No. 1 overall draft pick who set several collegiate scoring records at Washington, has struggled throughout her three professional seasons to find the consistency that defined her storied amateur career.

“You have to believe in what you do and go out and try to do it to the best of your ability. Repetition, repetition, repetition.” said Plum, who routinely stays after practices to shoot with assistant coach Vickie Johnson. “We all doubt ourselves in some form or fashion. … The best players are always the ones that can get over it the quickest.”

Plum was drafted by the San Antonio Stars with the first overall pick in the 2017 draft and averaged 8.5 points on 34.6 percent shooting during her rookie season. She showcased tangible improvements last season as a shooter and shot creator, averaging 9.5 points on 46.7 percent shooting, including 43.9 percent from 3-point range.

But the addition of All-Star center Liz Cambage to the established core of All-Stars A’ja Wilson and Kayla McBride turned Plum into more of a secondary offensive option this season. She’s also sharing ball handling duties with rookie guard Jackie Young, who often initiates the team’s offense in half court sets.

“(Plum has) had her moments on (both sides of the ball),” said Las Vegas coach Bill Laimbeer, noting it’s hard for anyone else to establish consistency on offense while playing with two dominant post players.

Laimbeer removed Plum from the starting lineup last week with the hope of providing her with more offensive opportunities on the second unit. She responded by making five 3-pointers and scoring 17 against the Indiana Fever last Tuesday.

She came off the bench again Saturday but finished the game with the starters, slithering around ball screens from the bigs and finding her preferred spots to shoot and score.

“I think she can do that on a nightly basis,” said Aces guard Epiphanny Prince, who played against Plum overseas. “For her, it’s more of a confidence thing. She has the skill set.”

Plum stayed after practice again on Monday afternoon at Cox Pavilion, cultivating more confidence by swishing jumpers as teammates and coaches left the court — her stoic demeanor back on display.

Per usual.

Regardless of her struggles.

Regardless of her success.

“I’ve always tried to maintain a steady attitude,” Plum said. “It’s just cool to see when you stay with something, and you’re really all into it, it can turn around in a second.”

