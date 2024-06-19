Aces listed as WNBA’s most valuable franchise by Sportico

The Aces can add another prestigious honor to their list of accomplishments. They were listed as the WNBA’s most valuable franchise by Sportico.

Aces owner Mark Davis receives a key to the city as fans cheer during their championship celebration at Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis sits courtside next to the Chicago Sky’s Allie Quigley during Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series between the Aces and the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis celebrates during a parade in honor of his team, the 2022 WNBA Champions, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert presents Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis with his team’s championship trophy after the Aces beat the New York Liberty in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Las Vegas Aces are the most valuable franchise in the WNBA.

The back-to-back defending champions are valued at $140 million, according to a list compiled by the digital media platform Sportico. That’s well above the $97 million league average.

The Seattle Storm ($135 million), New York Liberty ($130 million), Phoenix Mercury ($105 million) and Chicago Sky ($95 million) round out the top-five most valuable clubs in the 12-team WNBA. The Atlanta Dream were listed as the league’s least valuable franchise at $55 million.

The Aces’ value has skyrocketed since their 2018 move to Las Vegas. It’s continued to grow after Raiders owner Mark Davis bought the team in 2021 from MGM Resorts International. Financial terms of the purchase were not disclosed.

Davis has invested heavily in the Aces since taking over.

The team opened a 64,000-square-foot facility last year that sits next to the Raiders’ Henderson headquarters. The Aces’ building features two full courts, a weight room, a player lounge and a family room. It was the first practice facility built specifically for a WNBA team in league history.

Fan interest has soared thanks to the Aces’ recent success. They became the first team in WNBA history to sell out their season-ticket allotment this year. Retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady purchased a minority stake in the Aces last year for an undisclosed price.

Sportico said it spoke with more than 30 people over the course of six weeks to determine the values of each team. The outlet granted anonymity to some, including bankers, owners and team executives, to compile its list.

