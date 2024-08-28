Aces lose close one to Wings despite Wilson’s huge night
After winning on a buzzer-beater in Chicago, the Aces found themselves in another nail-biter against the Dallas Wings on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas.
The Aces lost to the Wings 93-90 on Tuesday at College Park Arena in Arlington, Texas.
A’ja Wilson led the Aces (18-12) with a season-high 42 points.
Satou Sabally had 28 points for the Wings (8-22), while Natasha Howard added 24.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
