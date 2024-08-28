95°F
Aces lose close one to Wings despite Wilson’s huge night

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) walks on the court during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) walks on the court during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 27, 2024 - 7:11 pm
 
Updated August 27, 2024 - 7:16 pm

The Aces lost to the Wings 93-90 on Tuesday at College Park Arena in Arlington, Texas.

A’ja Wilson led the Aces (18-12) with a season-high 42 points.

Satou Sabally had 28 points for the Wings (8-22), while Natasha Howard added 24.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

