Aces lose assistant coach to Golden State expansion team

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon, left, and assistant coach Natalie Nakase react to a foul during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, June 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces lead assistant coach Natalie Nakase is leaving the organization to become head coach of the Golden State Valkyries, the WNBA expansion team announced Thursday.

The move comes after Nakase joined the Aces in February 2022. It marks a homecoming to California for Nakase, who was born in Anaheim and raised in Huntington Beach.

Starting in 2025, the Valkyries will host home games against the WNBA’s 12 existing teams at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The organization’s headquarters will be in Oakland.

Like Aces head coach Becky Hammon, Nakase brought years of NBA experience to the team’s revamped staff before the 2022 season.

Nakase helped the team to back-to-back WNBA championships and the 2022 Commissioner’s Cup title.

Her next position is the latest in a trailblazing resume, which previously saw her serve as assistant coach under Tyronn Lue for the Los Angeles Clippers’ G League affiliate, the Agua Caliente Clippers. The role capped a decade-long tenure with the Clippers.

After joining the organization in 2012 as an intern, Nakase worked her way up into a video coordinator role, then an Agua Caliente assistant. Eventually, she became the player development/assistant coach for the Los Angeles Clippers, a position she held for three seasons.

During her playing career, Nakase went from a walk-on at UCLA to a starter for three seasons before she became the first Asian American player in the National Women’s Basketball League when she joined the San Jose Spiders in 2003.

“Natalie has played a huge role in our Aces success over the last three years,” Hammon said. “Her bright mind, relentless work ethic and ability to build relationships with our players has had a lasting impact on not just our organization, players and staff but also throughout the Las Vegas community. We wish her the best in her next great opportunity as the first head coach of the Golden State Valkyries.”

