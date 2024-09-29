Aces lose Game 1 of semifinal series to Liberty

Breanna Stewart’s offensive explosion proved too much for the Aces in Game 1 of their WNBA semifinal playoff series Sunday at Barclays Center in New York.

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots a 3 point basket during the first half of a WNBA basketball second-round playoff game against the New York Liberty, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

New York Liberty forward Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (44) is defended by Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) during the first half of a WNBA basketball second-round playoff game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) is defended by New York Liberty forward Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (44) during the first half of a WNBA basketball second-round playoff game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

New York Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) is defended by Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark, left, during the first half of a WNBA basketball second-round playoff game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

New York Liberty forward Nyara Sabally (8) is defended by Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half of a WNBA basketball second-round playoff game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, left, is defended by Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark, right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball second-round playoff game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

The Aces lost Game 1 of their WNBA semifinal playoff series against the New York Liberty 87-77 on Sunday at Barclays Center in New York.

Kelsey Plum had 24 points for the Aces. A’ja Wilson added 21 points and six rebounds, while Jackie Young contributed 17 points.

Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 34 points, 2o of which came in the first half. Sabrina Ionescu had 21.

The Aces trailed the entire game.

Game 2 is Tuesday in New York. The start time has yet to be announced.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.