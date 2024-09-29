Aces lose Game 1 of semifinal series to Liberty
Breanna Stewart’s offensive explosion proved too much for the Aces in Game 1 of their WNBA semifinal playoff series Sunday at Barclays Center in New York.
The Aces lost Game 1 of their WNBA semifinal playoff series against the New York Liberty 87-77 on Sunday at Barclays Center in New York.
Kelsey Plum had 24 points for the Aces. A’ja Wilson added 21 points and six rebounds, while Jackie Young contributed 17 points.
Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 34 points, 2o of which came in the first half. Sabrina Ionescu had 21.
The Aces trailed the entire game.
Game 2 is Tuesday in New York. The start time has yet to be announced.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
