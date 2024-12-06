Aces lose guard to WNBA expansion team

An Aces player was selected in Friday’s WNBA expansion draft by the Golden State Valkyries, who will open play as the league’s 13th franchise next season.

Aces guard Kate Martin was selected by the Golden State Valkyries in Friday’s expansion draft.

The Valkyries are the WNBA’s 13th franchise and will begin play next season.

Martin, entering her second season, averaged 2.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 11.5 minutes per game last season as a rookie out of Iowa.

Her new team will be led by coach Natalie Nakase, who left her role as the Aces’ lead assistant for Golden State. When the Aces selected Martin with the No. 16 pick of the WNBA draft, Nakase was a vocal proponent of the decision.

