Aces lose to Liberty in WNBA Finals rematch
After only trailing by two points at halftime, the Aces couldn’t stop the Liberty in the second half Saturday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
The Aces lost to the New York Liberty 90-82 on Saturday afternoon at Michelob Ultra Arena.
The matchup was the back-to-back champions’ first meeting with the Liberty since defeating the team in the 2023 WNBA Finals.
The Aces (6-6) next host the Seattle Storm at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Michelob Ultra Arena. The Liberty (12-2) have won eight in a row.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman