Aces lose to Liberty in WNBA Finals rematch

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) elevates to shoot over New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) elevates to shoot over New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) during the first half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) gets inside of New York Liberty forward Kayla Thornton (5) and gua ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) gets inside of New York Liberty forward Kayla Thornton (5) and guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) for a basket during the first half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image
New York Liberty forward Kayla Thornton (5) has a shot attempt blocked from behind bye Aces cen ...
New York Liberty forward Kayla Thornton (5) has a shot attempt blocked from behind bye Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) during the first half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) gets off a pass over New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) du ...
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) gets off a pass over New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) during the first half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image
Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) goes up the the rim against New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionesc ...
Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) goes up the the rim against New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) during the first half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image
More Stories
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) and Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) eye t ...
Wilson motivated as Aces meet Liberty for 1st time since WNBA Finals
3 takeaways: Aces surge in record quarter, hold on to end 3-game skid
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray, holding her son Lennox Gray, poses with her new 2023 WNBA Ch ...
‘The team is hers’: All-Star nears critical return for Aces, Olympics
3 takeaways: Aces lose 3rd straight for 1st time since 2019 — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 15, 2024 - 1:59 pm
 
Updated June 15, 2024 - 2:02 pm

The Aces lost to the New York Liberty 90-82 on Saturday afternoon at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The matchup was the back-to-back champions’ first meeting with the Liberty since defeating the team in the 2023 WNBA Finals.

The Aces (6-6) next host the Seattle Storm at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Michelob Ultra Arena. The Liberty (12-2) have won eight in a row.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

