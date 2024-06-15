Aces lose to Liberty in WNBA Finals rematch

After only trailing by two points at halftime, the Aces couldn’t stop the Liberty in the second half Saturday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) goes up the the rim against New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) during the first half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Aces guard Jackie Young (0) gets off a pass over New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) during the first half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

New York Liberty forward Kayla Thornton (5) has a shot attempt blocked from behind bye Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) during the first half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) gets inside of New York Liberty forward Kayla Thornton (5) and guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) for a basket during the first half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) elevates to shoot over New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) during the first half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

The Aces lost to the New York Liberty 90-82 on Saturday afternoon at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The matchup was the back-to-back champions’ first meeting with the Liberty since defeating the team in the 2023 WNBA Finals.

The Aces (6-6) next host the Seattle Storm at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Michelob Ultra Arena. The Liberty (12-2) have won eight in a row.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.