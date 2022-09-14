Aces move within 1 win of WNBA title after Game 2 blowout
A’ja Wilson had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Aces to an 85-71 win over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena.
The win gives the Aces a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series with a chance to clinch the franchise’s first championship Thursday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Guard Chelsea Gray added 21 points and eight assists for the Aces.
WNBA Finals
Game 1: Aces 67, Sun 64
Game 2: Aces 85, Sun 71
Game 3: Aces at Sun, 6 p.m. Thursday (ESPN)
x-Game 4: Aces at Sun, 1 p.m. Sunday (ESPN)
x-Game 5: Sun at Aces, 6 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN)
x-If necessary