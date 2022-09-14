Aces move within 1 win of WNBA title after Game 2 blowout

A’ja Wilson had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Aces to an 85-71 win over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (35) shoots against Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) and center Kiah Stokes (41) during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) knocks a shot way from Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones (42) during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) drives around Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones (42) attempts to shoot through Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) and forward A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces fans erupt in cheers for their team during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball final series against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A’ja Wilson had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Aces to an 85-71 win over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The win gives the Aces a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series with a chance to clinch the franchise’s first championship Thursday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Guard Chelsea Gray added 21 points and eight assists for the Aces.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

