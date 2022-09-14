80°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
know-nevada
Thing to do
Aces

Aces move within 1 win of WNBA title after Game 2 blowout

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2022 - 8:03 pm
 
Updated September 13, 2022 - 8:31 pm
Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (35) shoots against Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (2 ...
Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (35) shoots against Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) and center Kiah Stokes (41) during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) knocks a shot way from Connecticut Sun center Brionna ...
Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) knocks a shot way from Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones (42) during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) drives around Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby ( ...
Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) drives around Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones (42) attempts to shoot through Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey ...
Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones (42) attempts to shoot through Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) and forward A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces fans erupt in cheers for their team during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA ba ...
Las Vegas Aces fans erupt in cheers for their team during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball final series against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A’ja Wilson had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Aces to an 85-71 win over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The win gives the Aces a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series with a chance to clinch the franchise’s first championship Thursday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Guard Chelsea Gray added 21 points and eight assists for the Aces.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Monkeys, Skee-Ball and nudity: Recalling the Strip’s wildest casino
Monkeys, Skee-Ball and nudity: Recalling the Strip’s wildest casino
2
Station Casinos begins demolition of 2 local properties
Station Casinos begins demolition of 2 local properties
3
Robert Telles faced domestic violence charges after fight with wife in car, home
Robert Telles faced domestic violence charges after fight with wife in car, home
4
Henderson water company goes bankrupt amid falling lake levels
Henderson water company goes bankrupt amid falling lake levels
5
Video captures suspect minutes before reporter’s killing
Video captures suspect minutes before reporter’s killing
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST