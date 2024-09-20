85°F
Aces

Aces’ playoff matchup set, so ‘Core Four’ rest against Wings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2024 - 6:12 pm
 

The Aces will not play their “Core Four” in Thursday’s regular-season finale with their first-round playoff matchup set.

The Connecticut Sun clinched the No. 3 seed in the WNBA playoffs with a 87-54 win over the Chicago Sky. That means the Aces are the No. 4 seed and will face the No. 5 Seattle Storm in the first round. Game 1 will be 7 p.m. Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The Aces opted to rest A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young on Thursday against the Dallas Wings since the game doesn’t carry any playoff implications. The team’s starting lineup at Michelob Ultra Arena will instead be Sydney Colson, Tiffany Hayes, Kate Martin, Alysha Clark and Megan Gustafson.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

