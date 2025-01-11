Aces put ‘core’ designation on pending All-Star free agent

The Aces placed the “core” designation — a version of the NFL’s franchise tag — on one of their All-Stars on Saturday with the WNBA free agency period set to open.

Aces enter free agency likely to give Plum 'core' tag

Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) moves the ball towards the hoop as Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) guards her during a WNBA basketball game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Aces placed the “core” designation on All-Star guard and unrestricted free agent Kelsey Plum on Saturday.

The designation works like the NFL franchise tag, providing WNBA players with a fully guaranteed, one-year supermax contract worth $249,244, while taking away their ability to sign with another team directly.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Plum will return to the Aces this season, but it does ensure the team will receive compensation if a deal is made for her to leave.

Plum, 30, the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2017, is a two-time WNBA champion and three-time All-Star with the Aces. She averaged 17.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 0.7 steals last season while shooting 36.8 percent on 3-pointers.

