Aces rally to down Sun, earn 4th straight victory

The Aces erased a double-digit deficit to defeat the Connecticut Sun on Friday in Uncasville, Conn., and grab their fourth straight victory.

Barstool Sports founder has $100K wager to win $10M on WNBA team

‘A different joy:’ Aces hitting their stride before crucial road trip

Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) passes the ball to a teammate during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Aces beat the Sun 72-67 on Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, for their fourth straight victory.

It was a comeback win after the Aces scored 26 points in the first half, their fewest in a half since July 2017. The Aces trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half.

Kelsey Plum led the Aces (22-12) with 27 points. Chelsea Gray made a crucial 3-pointer to give the Aces a four-point lead in the final 20 seconds.

It’s the Aces’ first four-game winning streak since July 7-14.

Brionna Jones led the Sun (24-10) with 17 points.

The Aces next face the league-leading Liberty (28-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday in New York.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.