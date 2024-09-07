Aces rally to down Sun, earn 4th straight victory
The Aces erased a double-digit deficit to defeat the Connecticut Sun on Friday in Uncasville, Conn., and grab their fourth straight victory.
The Aces beat the Sun 72-67 on Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, for their fourth straight victory.
It was a comeback win after the Aces scored 26 points in the first half, their fewest in a half since July 2017. The Aces trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half.
Kelsey Plum led the Aces (22-12) with 27 points. Chelsea Gray made a crucial 3-pointer to give the Aces a four-point lead in the final 20 seconds.
It’s the Aces’ first four-game winning streak since July 7-14.
Brionna Jones led the Sun (24-10) with 17 points.
The Aces next face the league-leading Liberty (28-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday in New York.
This is developing story. Check back for updates.
