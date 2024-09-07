100°F
Aces rally to down Sun, earn 4th straight victory

Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) passes the ball to a teammate during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2024 - 6:38 pm
 
Updated September 6, 2024 - 6:44 pm

The Aces beat the Sun 72-67 on Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, for their fourth straight victory.

It was a comeback win after the Aces scored 26 points in the first half, their fewest in a half since July 2017. The Aces trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half.

Kelsey Plum led the Aces (22-12) with 27 points. Chelsea Gray made a crucial 3-pointer to give the Aces a four-point lead in the final 20 seconds.

It’s the Aces’ first four-game winning streak since July 7-14.

Brionna Jones led the Sun (24-10) with 17 points.

The Aces next face the league-leading Liberty (28-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday in New York.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

