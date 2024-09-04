Aces roll past Sky in balanced effort with guard out

All five of the Aces’ starters scored in the first five minutes, and they romped to a victory over the Chicago Sky at T-Mobile Arena.

Why Aces’ A’ja Wilson is only wearing white T-shirts before games

Chicago Sky forward Michaela Onyenwere (12) loses control of the ball while Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) and Chicago Sky forward Michaela Onyenwere struggle for possession of the ball during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chicago Sky guard Diamond DeShields (0) thwarts a pass by Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts after scoring a three-point basket during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces center Megan Gustafson (17) celebrates after scoring during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) shoots against Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chicago Sky forward Isabelle Harrison (20) shoots with pressure from Las Vegas Aces center Megan Gustafson, left, and Aces guard Jackie Young, behind, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chicago Sky guard Diamond DeShields, left, drives toward the hoop while Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, right, shoots against Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and center Megan Gustafson (17) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Aces beat the Chicago Sky 90-71 on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

A’ja Wilson led the Aces (21-12) with 30 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks in her third game in the last four outings with at least 30 points.

Chelsea Gray added her own double-double of 13 points and 10 assists. Tiffany Hayes and Jackie Young also scored in double figures, adding 20 and 15 points, respectively.

Hayes filled Kelsey Plum’s place in the starting lineup, as the Aces guard was ruled out with a right ankle injury before tipoff.

Michaela Onyenwere had 15 points for the Sky (11-22). They were without Chennedy Carter, Chicago’s leading scorer.

Four-time WNBA champion and three-time MVP Sheryl Swoopes was in attendance. She received a standing ovation when she was shown on the jumbotron.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.