Aces

Aces roll past Sky in balanced effort with guard out

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2024 - 8:57 pm
 

The Aces beat the Chicago Sky 90-71 on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

A’ja Wilson led the Aces (21-12) with 30 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks in her third game in the last four outings with at least 30 points.

Chelsea Gray added her own double-double of 13 points and 10 assists. Tiffany Hayes and Jackie Young also scored in double figures, adding 20 and 15 points, respectively.

Hayes filled Kelsey Plum’s place in the starting lineup, as the Aces guard was ruled out with a right ankle injury before tipoff.

Michaela Onyenwere had 15 points for the Sky (11-22). They were without Chennedy Carter, Chicago’s leading scorer.

Four-time WNBA champion and three-time MVP Sheryl Swoopes was in attendance. She received a standing ovation when she was shown on the jumbotron.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

