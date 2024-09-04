Aces roll past Sky in balanced effort with guard out
All five of the Aces’ starters scored in the first five minutes, and they romped to a victory over the Chicago Sky at T-Mobile Arena.
The Aces beat the Chicago Sky 90-71 on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.
A’ja Wilson led the Aces (21-12) with 30 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks in her third game in the last four outings with at least 30 points.
Chelsea Gray added her own double-double of 13 points and 10 assists. Tiffany Hayes and Jackie Young also scored in double figures, adding 20 and 15 points, respectively.
Hayes filled Kelsey Plum’s place in the starting lineup, as the Aces guard was ruled out with a right ankle injury before tipoff.
Michaela Onyenwere had 15 points for the Sky (11-22). They were without Chennedy Carter, Chicago’s leading scorer.
Four-time WNBA champion and three-time MVP Sheryl Swoopes was in attendance. She received a standing ovation when she was shown on the jumbotron.
This is developing story. Check back for updates.
